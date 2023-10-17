Readers react to closure of ‘amazing’ shop Aberdeen Q Stores after 60 years

Readers have expressed their sadness after it was revealed Aberdeen Q Stores is to close down after 60 years in the city.

Owner Doug Kerr, 72, has decided now is the time to retire after working there since the age of 12.

Best known for its distinctive blue frontage and selling Wrangler jeans, boiler suits, safety boots and industrial workwear, the Trinity Quay shop will close at the end of next month.

Here’s what you said about Aberdeen Q Stores closure

Readers have shared their memories of using the shop on the Evening Express Facebook page.

Jimmy Dee said: “I used to get my air cadet boots from there. Always loved having a look around.”

Al Finland said: “This is where I got my first Dr Martens 21 years ago. Amazing shop, loved it so much.”

Jake Lawson added: “Sad day got my first ever pair of steelies from him.”

Alan Murray Edgar said: “Best place in 70s for Wranglers, Levi’s and Doc Martins.”

Doug Gove said: “My mum bought me my first work shirts there in 1963. I’ll bet somebody somewhere is still wearing them!”

Retirement wishes

Readers also wished Doug all the best for his retirement after he revealed he hadn’t had a holiday in 35 years.

Maureen Cruickshank said: “Enjoy your retirement Doug. Remember visiting your store on many occasions when I was a child with my dad. He bought most of his work gear from Q Stores.”

Andy Downs said: “A real gentleman to deal with. I really hope you enjoy your retirement, and thank you for the great service to so many of us over the decades.”

Bill Cruickshank added: “Sad to read but nothing lasts for ever and wishing the owner a long, happy and well deserved retirement.”

Wayne Leiper said: “I wish these stores would never close down. From the boots and elastics for the territorials, to the padded checked shirts for autumn and winter. Going to be missed.”

Doug has discounted products in a bid to get rid of stock.