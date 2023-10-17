Readers react to closure of ‘amazing’ shop Aberdeen Q Stores after 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to closure of ‘amazing’ shop Aberdeen Q Stores after 60 years

Readers have shared their memories of using the city store while wishing owner Doug Kerr the best for his retirement.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen Q Stores is closing after 60 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Q Stores is closing after 60 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Readers have expressed their sadness after it was revealed Aberdeen Q Stores is to close down after 60 years in the city.

Owner Doug Kerr, 72, has decided now is the time to retire after working there since the age of 12.

Best known for its distinctive blue frontage and selling Wrangler jeans, boiler suits, safety boots and industrial workwear, the Trinity Quay shop will close at the end of next month.

Here’s what you said about Aberdeen Q Stores closure

Readers have shared their memories of using the shop on the Evening Express Facebook page.

Jimmy Dee said: “I used to get my air cadet boots from there. Always loved having a look around.”

Al Finland said: “This is where I got my first Dr Martens 21 years ago. Amazing shop, loved it so much.”

Jake Lawson added: “Sad day got my first ever pair of steelies from him.”

Owner Doug Kerr behind the counter at Aberdeen Q Stores, which will soon be closing.
Doug Kerr is well-known as the face behind the Aberdeen Q Stores counter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Alan Murray Edgar said: “Best place in 70s for Wranglers, Levi’s and Doc Martins.”

Doug Gove said: “My mum bought me my first work shirts there in 1963. I’ll bet somebody somewhere is still wearing them!”

Retirement wishes

Readers also wished Doug all the best for his retirement after he revealed he hadn’t had a holiday in 35 years.

Maureen Cruickshank said: “Enjoy your retirement Doug. Remember visiting your store on many occasions when I was a child with my dad. He bought most of his work gear from Q Stores.”

Owner Doug Kerr at the Aberdeen store.
Doug Kerr is looking forward to retirement after not having a holiday in 35 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Andy Downs said: “A real gentleman to deal with. I really hope you enjoy your retirement, and thank you for the great service to so many of us over the decades.”

Bill Cruickshank added: “Sad to read but nothing lasts for ever and wishing the owner a long, happy and well deserved retirement.”

Wayne Leiper said: “I wish these stores would never close down. From the boots and elastics for the territorials, to the padded checked shirts for autumn and winter. Going to be missed.”

Doug has discounted products in a bid to get rid of stock.

