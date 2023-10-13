Aberdeen Q Stores owner on closing after 60 years in business

Aberdeen Q Stores is to close its doors after 60 years in the Granite City.

Owner Doug Kerr has been a familiar face behind the Trinity Quay shop counter having worked there since he was 12 years old.

Six decades later and the 72-year-old has made the “sad” decision to shut the store and retire.

Best known for its distinctive blue frontage it’s a store people will be familiar with whether they’ve ever been inside it or not.

It’s still selling Wrangler jeans, boiler suits, safety boots and industrial workwear.

Doug admits it’s not changed over the years referring to it as something of a “time warp”.

He said: “It’s a bit old fashioned. I haven’t really changed it.

“It’s a bit of a time warp and there’s not many shops like this.”

Aberdeen Q Stores history

Aberdeen Q Stores was started by Doug’s dad Robert in 1963.

Doug has grown up working at the shop starting when he was only 12 years old.

He said: “I first started working here during the school holidays when I was 12 before I joined full-time at the age of 22.

“At one time we used to get a big country trade because we aren’t far from the train and bus station but not so much now.

“I’ve been lucky as Aberdeen has been buoyant with the oil and been based down at the harbour.

“Years ago I’d get people coming from the shipyards and some fishing guys before the fleet moved to Peterhead.

“There’s been a lot of changes at the harbour since then and business has been difficult the past few years. Obviously the pandemic didn’t help and neither has online shopping.

“There’s also general retail competition. For a small shop like this it’s very difficult. You get your regular customers.

“But things have changed in the retail trade and it’s been difficult.

“There’s a lot of small local shops closing and it’s a shame.”

Retirement plans

Doug, who lives in Garthdee, has now made the “difficult” decision to retire.

He said: “It has to happen sometime. I can’t go on forever. I’ve not had a holiday in about 30 odd years now.

“But I’ve enjoyed my time.

“It’s a thought after being here for 60 years and a bit of a wrench but as you get older you slow down.

“I’m not the same as I was 30 years ago.”

Doug plans to close the shop towards the end of the month and has discounted products in a bid to get rid of stock.