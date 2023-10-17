If Weegie Hink Ae That have never popped up on your socials, then its possible you are feeding your algorithms wrong.

That sweary seagull song had been living rent-free in my head for a while when I spotted the trio were playing a live show in Inverness, so I had to pop along and see how well they could sustain their gleeful ridiculousness once the reel stops running.

The answer is pretty well.

This unabashedly bawdy Glasgow trio know what is funny, and they aren’t afraid to use it.

In an all-too-serious world, Gregor, Connor and Elliot see the joy in being silly and grab it with both hands.

So what if the self-appointed denizens of the Scottish comedy establishment want less rude words, Scottish stereotypes and references to bodily functions? The Weegie boys hear your criticisms and raise you a “bawbag”.

True talent behind unfaltering front

The humour is unapologetically puerile, oh but the execution is slick. The lads inhabit their shellsuit-clad characters so convincingly it is actually easy to understand how some critics have been unable to see past the unfaltering front to the true talent behind the gags.

A talent that is suitably showcased by an audience participation skit so simply but carefully crafted it couldn’t fail to be funny – although props do go out to the Eden Court volunteer who threw himself into the bit with such aplomb that the boys really ought to consider taking him along to the next gig.

Weegie Hink Ae That know their audience, they want us to laugh with them, and at ourselves. They want to unlock the spirit of those classroom sniggers we shared with our pals before life made us put on our po-face.

Never mean-spirited and self-deprecating to the last Weegie Hink Ae That is an irreverent, raucous riot where everyone is invited along for the ride – you just have to give yourself permission to go.