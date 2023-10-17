REVIEW: Weegie Hink Ae That, an irreverent, raucous, riot at Eden Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Weegie Hink Ae That, an irreverent, raucous, riot at Eden Court

In an all-too-serious world, Gregor, Connor and Elliot see the joy in being silly and grab it with both hands.  

Weegie Hink Ae That took to the stage at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
By Jenni Gee

If Weegie Hink Ae That have never popped up on your socials, then its possible you are feeding your algorithms wrong.

That sweary seagull song had been living rent-free in my head for a while when I spotted the trio were playing a live show in Inverness, so I had to pop along and see how well they could sustain their gleeful ridiculousness once the reel stops running.

The answer is pretty well.

This unabashedly bawdy Glasgow trio know what is funny, and they aren’t afraid to use it.

In an all-too-serious world, Gregor, Connor and Elliot see the joy in being silly and grab it with both hands.

So what if the self-appointed denizens of the Scottish comedy establishment want less rude words, Scottish stereotypes and references to bodily functions? The Weegie boys hear your criticisms and raise you a “bawbag”.

True talent behind unfaltering front

The humour is unapologetically puerile, oh but the execution is slick. The lads inhabit their shellsuit-clad characters so convincingly it is actually easy to understand how some critics have been unable to see past the unfaltering front to the true talent behind the gags.

A talent that is suitably showcased by an audience participation skit so simply but carefully crafted it couldn’t fail to be funny – although props do go out to the Eden Court volunteer who threw himself into the bit with such aplomb that the boys really ought to consider taking him along to the next gig.

Weegie Hink Ae That know their audience, they want us to laugh with them, and at ourselves. They want to unlock the spirit of those classroom sniggers we shared with our pals before life made us put on our po-face.

Never mean-spirited and self-deprecating to the last Weegie Hink Ae That is an irreverent, raucous riot where everyone is invited along for the ride – you just have to give yourself permission to go.