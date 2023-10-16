Inverness clinic offers ‘life-saving’ scans in Highlands to ease NHS waiting list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness clinic offers ‘life-saving’ scans in Highlands to ease NHS waiting list

The new health services at the "state-of-the-art" clinic can help to detect bladder, prostate and testicular cancer.

By Alex Banks
The Clinic M Medical team is made up of Peter Grimes, Elaine Paull, Pauline Thomson and Fiona Stephen. Image: Planit Scotland
The Clinic M Medical team is made up of Peter Grimes, Elaine Paull, Pauline Thomson and Fiona Stephen. Image: Planit Scotland

An Inverness private medical clinic has launched a new service which it says has the potential to save hundreds of lives.

Clinic M Medical is offering musculoskeletal and pelvic ultrasound scans which can help identify potential life-threatening conditions.

It said patients in the Highlands currently face a wait of up to two years for the same procedure from NHS.

However, the firm said has the ability to provide “vital diagnostics services” to Highland and Island residents now.

The scan appointments at Dochfour Country Estate along with the report will cost £220.

Clinic M Medical can help NHS with ‘extreme pressure’

Pauline Thomson is managing director as well as co-founder of Inverness-based Clinic M Medical.

After being diagnosed with a rare condition three years ago, she is now hoping to offer a “life-saving” solution to NHS pressure.

Pauline said: “In 2020, I was diagnosed with a rare condition, which ultimately led to a hysterectomy.

“The cause of my pain, which had been written off as the menopause, was only identified by a pelvic ultrasound scan – something which proved difficult to access on the NHS in the Highlands.

Outside of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Clinic M Medical said it can take pressure away from NHS Highland and Raigmore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The NHS is massively underfunded and hospital staff are stretched incredibly thin.

“Therefore providing access to life-saving scans and procedures like this where patients can self-refer and don’t have to linger on waiting lists is of huge importance to Highland and Island residents.”

NHS ultrasound scans are often referred from the Highlands and Islands to hospitals as far as Aberdeen and Stirling.

Pauline added: “Although Raigmore Hospital has the facilities, its waiting list is under extreme pressure.

“We’re both proud and fortunate to be able to provide a service where patients can quickly and easily access scans that could identify major health issues.”

Why should you get scanned?

The new health services at the “state-of-the-art” clinic can help to detect bladder, prostate and testicular cancer.

It can also identify conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, pelvic organ prolapse, fibroids and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Pauline added: “All of our scans are performed by doctors and consultants. This means there is also no wait for analysis.

“Patients have the benefit of instant feedback on their scans, meaning faster access to advice and quicker referrals to GPs.”

The team has more than 60 years combined expertise to provide leading diagnostics, surgery, aesthetic treatments and physical rehabilitation.

