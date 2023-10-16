Inverness clinic offers ‘life-saving’ scans in Highlands to ease NHS waiting list

An Inverness private medical clinic has launched a new service which it says has the potential to save hundreds of lives.

Clinic M Medical is offering musculoskeletal and pelvic ultrasound scans which can help identify potential life-threatening conditions.

It said patients in the Highlands currently face a wait of up to two years for the same procedure from NHS.

However, the firm said has the ability to provide “vital diagnostics services” to Highland and Island residents now.

The scan appointments at Dochfour Country Estate along with the report will cost £220.

Clinic M Medical can help NHS with ‘extreme pressure’

Pauline Thomson is managing director as well as co-founder of Inverness-based Clinic M Medical.

After being diagnosed with a rare condition three years ago, she is now hoping to offer a “life-saving” solution to NHS pressure.

Pauline said: “In 2020, I was diagnosed with a rare condition, which ultimately led to a hysterectomy.

“The cause of my pain, which had been written off as the menopause, was only identified by a pelvic ultrasound scan – something which proved difficult to access on the NHS in the Highlands.

“The NHS is massively underfunded and hospital staff are stretched incredibly thin.

“Therefore providing access to life-saving scans and procedures like this where patients can self-refer and don’t have to linger on waiting lists is of huge importance to Highland and Island residents.”

NHS ultrasound scans are often referred from the Highlands and Islands to hospitals as far as Aberdeen and Stirling.

Pauline added: “Although Raigmore Hospital has the facilities, its waiting list is under extreme pressure.

“We’re both proud and fortunate to be able to provide a service where patients can quickly and easily access scans that could identify major health issues.”

Why should you get scanned?

The new health services at the “state-of-the-art” clinic can help to detect bladder, prostate and testicular cancer.

It can also identify conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, pelvic organ prolapse, fibroids and pelvic inflammatory disease.

Pauline added: “All of our scans are performed by doctors and consultants. This means there is also no wait for analysis.

“Patients have the benefit of instant feedback on their scans, meaning faster access to advice and quicker referrals to GPs.”

The team has more than 60 years combined expertise to provide leading diagnostics, surgery, aesthetic treatments and physical rehabilitation.