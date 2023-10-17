Overhype: Liquidation for Aberdeen business as director sets up new fashion shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overhype: Liquidation for Aberdeen business as director sets up new fashion shop

The shop at The Green has a notice in the window saying Overhype debts are nothing to do with the building's owner.

By Rob McLaren
Overhype at The Green in Aberdeen
Overhype at The Green in Aberdeen has closed. Image: Overhype

Aberdeen reselling firm Overhype, which operated a shop at The Green, has started a liquidation process.

Owned by 21-year-old Samuel Rattray, the business specialised in reselling sought-after trainers and branded clothes.

In the past month Overhype Ltd has appointed liquidators and The Green store has closed.

Mr Rattray set up a new business with Companies House, OH Scotland Ltd in August, and opened a new shop at the Galleria Shopping Centre in Bon Accord Street this month.

This has large OH lettering in its shop window and a neon pink Overhype sign.

Overhype debts notice

The premises at The Green are being offered for sale or rent through agents Ryden.

A notice in the window has a photograph of Mr Rattray and states: “The owners of this property accept no responsibility for debt from the above-named person and company.”

Paperwork filed at Companies House shows Mr Rattray agreed Overhype Ltd should be “wound up voluntarily”.

The notice in the window of the former Overhype shop in Aberdeen with an address blanked out. Image: DC Thomson

Kenneth Wilson Pattullo and Kenneth Craig, both of Begbies Traynor in Aberdeen, are joint liquidators.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor said: “The director reviewed the company’s financial position which confirmed that the company was insolvent.

“The company was, therefore, placed into a creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 3 October 2023.”

Overhype liquidation – director statement

Mr Rattray was asked why he is liquidating Overhype Ltd and the extent of debts in the business.

There have been dozens of one-star reviews left for the business on Trustpilot, with many mentioning money or goods being owed.

He did not detail the level of debts or any job losses made.

Mr Rattray said: “I’ve been told by my solicitor to not comment on anything at this moment in time because there is an ongoing legal situation with my previous landlord.

Samuel Rattray, outside Overhype in Aberdeen, which has entered liquidation
Samuel Rattray, owner of Overhype in Aberdeen, which has entered liquidation. Image: Sam Sharp

“The company trading at The Green was Overhype Ltd and has now been put into voluntary liquidation. We are now trading as OH Scotland at the Galleria.

“I’ve been advised by my solicitor and the liquidators not to say anything further.”

Using social media, he informed customers of the move in premises.

The post said: “This decision was made with the aim of optimising our operations and enhancing your shopping experience both in store and online.

“This shift allows us to put a stronger emphasis on our online presence, adapting to the evolving retail landscape post-Covid.”

From school side hustle to shop

Mr Rattray previously told The Press and Journal that he sold his first pair of shoes, sought-after Kanye West’s Yeezy trainers, when he was just 14 years old.

He gained thousands of social media followers while trading as a pupil at Bucksburn Academy.

He turned down offers from city universities to set up a physical retail premises.

The first Overhype store opened four years at the Galleria Shopping Centre before moving to The Green in November 2020.

Aberdeen sneaker reselling shop Overhype
Aberdeen sneaker reselling shop Overhype. Image: Overhype

The shop suffered an early blow when it was broken into two weeks after opening.

It has supplied celebrities such as YouTuber KSI and rapper AJ Tracey.

In May Mr Rattray said the business was feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, with customer spend falling from £130 to £85.

At the time he said issues with customers owned money had been resolved and he had changed his policy to paying immediately in cash for goods traded in.

