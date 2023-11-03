Wagamama to reopen new-look Aberdeen restaurant next month, creating 20 jobs

Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama is to reopen its newly expanded restaurant in Aberdeen’s Union Square next month.

The eatery is extending into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand, creating an extra 20 new jobs.

Work has started on the “fresh new look” ahead of a reopening on December 3.

Seating for 80 extra customers

Wagamama’s Aberdeen restaurant, located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, currently has enough space for 115 customers.

Capacity is expected to rise to 195 following the expansion.

Wagamama is best known for serving a variety of noodle bowls, ramen, teppanyaki and katsu curries on their 50% plant-based menu.

Wagamama north regional marketing manager Milly Pearson said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our bigger and better restaurant in Aberdeen.

“Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors to Union Square’s shopping destination, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our fresh favourites to all.

“Our fantastic team has been working hard to ensure we can bring our much-loved Wagamama experience to guests, and they are so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once works are complete.”

Plans were first unveiled for the expansion at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board in May.

The chain says its menu is inspired by the flavours of Asia and was created to “nourish, sustain and inspire from bowl to soul”.

Wagamama’s revamped Aberdeen restaurant will also offer a new Korean-inspired menu, including Wagamama’s first ever hot pots, with chicken, steak or silken tofu.

Takeover plans

The restaurant initially opened in Aberdeen in the Academy shopping centre in 2013 before moving to Union Square.

Expansion in the Granite City comes hot-on-the heels of Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) agreeing to a takeover by private equity giant Apollo in a deal worth more than £700 million.

Earlier this year TRG announced plans to shut a number of its loss-making sites, with Frankie and Benny’s restaurant at Aberdeen’s Queens Links Leisure Park among them.