Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews extinguish blaze at Peterhead property

The fire service was made aware of the fire on Maiden Street just after 11.30am.

By Ellie Milne
Emergency services at scene of Peterhead fire
Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Peterhead. Image: Buchan Live.

Crews have successfully extinguished a fire at a property on a Peterhead street.

Emergency services were made aware of the blaze on Maiden Street just after 11.30am on Friday morning.

Two appliances from Peterhead were initially dispatched and later joined by two further appliances from Ellon.

Crews also used a long aerial appliance at the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed breath apparatus was in use, as well as one hose reel jet.

Police have closed a section of the road while crews work at the scene.

Height appliance at Peterhead fire
A height appliance was used at the scene. Image: Steven Main.

The stop message came in just before 1pm and one appliance remains at Maiden Street.

It is understood the block of flats where the fire broke out is currently uninhabited, and photos from the scene show boarding on some of the windows.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Conversation