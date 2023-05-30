Wagamama unveils plan to expand popular Aberdeen restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wagamama unveils plan to expand popular Aberdeen restaurant

The Asian-inspired chain is expected to welcome 70 extra diners to its Union Square site.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Wagamama will expand its unit at Union Square. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Wagamama will expand its unit at Union Square. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Popular Japanese restaurant chain Wagamama has revealed plans to expand its Aberdeen restaurant in Union Square.

The Asian-inspired eatery will extend into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand.

Work on the extension is expected to start in October.

The former Giraffe restaurant in Union Square will soon be transformed into Wagamama as part of the expansion plan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The plans were unveiled at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board on Tuesday.

Lawyer Audrey Ferrie told members the existing Wagamama unit will close for a short time to allow work.

But it is hoped that the bigger restaurant will open again in time for the festive period.

Aberdeen Wagamama to welcome 70 extra diners

Wagamama’s Aberdeen restaurant, located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, currently has enough space to cater for 115 customers.

Capacity is expected to rise to 185 following the expansion.

Wagamama is best known for serving a variety of noodle bowls, ramen, teppanyaki and katsu curries.

Chicken ramen is just one of the many delicious dishes on offer at Wagamama. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The chain says its menu is inspired by the flavours of Asia and is created to “nourish, sustain and inspire from bowl to soul”.

The restaurant initially opened in Aberdeen in the Academy shopping centre in 2013 before moving to Union Square.

Expansion comes as owners close popular beach eatery

Expansion in the Granite City comes as Wagamama owners The Restaurant Group (TRG) announced plans to shut a number of its loss-making sites earlier this month.

Among them was the now-closed Frankie and Benny’s restaurant at Aberdeen’s Queens Links Leisure Park.

Frankie and Benny’s at Aberdeen beach has now shut its doors for good. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Giraffe closed its doors in Union Square for the final time in June 2019.

The family-friendly eatery was shut after its parent firm, Boparan Restaurant Group, announced plans to close a third of its 87 restaurants.

Ed’s Easy Diner was another well-known chain owned by the group, however it went into administration in 2016.

The retro diner had a unit in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord shopping centre.

