Wagamama unveils plan to expand popular Aberdeen restaurant

Popular Japanese restaurant chain Wagamama has revealed plans to expand its Aberdeen restaurant in Union Square.

The Asian-inspired eatery will extend into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand.

Work on the extension is expected to start in October.

The plans were unveiled at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board on Tuesday.

Lawyer Audrey Ferrie told members the existing Wagamama unit will close for a short time to allow work.

But it is hoped that the bigger restaurant will open again in time for the festive period.

Aberdeen Wagamama to welcome 70 extra diners

Wagamama’s Aberdeen restaurant, located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, currently has enough space to cater for 115 customers.

Capacity is expected to rise to 185 following the expansion.

Wagamama is best known for serving a variety of noodle bowls, ramen, teppanyaki and katsu curries.

The chain says its menu is inspired by the flavours of Asia and is created to “nourish, sustain and inspire from bowl to soul”.

The restaurant initially opened in Aberdeen in the Academy shopping centre in 2013 before moving to Union Square.

Expansion comes as owners close popular beach eatery

Expansion in the Granite City comes as Wagamama owners The Restaurant Group (TRG) announced plans to shut a number of its loss-making sites earlier this month.

Among them was the now-closed Frankie and Benny’s restaurant at Aberdeen’s Queens Links Leisure Park.

Meanwhile, Giraffe closed its doors in Union Square for the final time in June 2019.

The family-friendly eatery was shut after its parent firm, Boparan Restaurant Group, announced plans to close a third of its 87 restaurants.

Ed’s Easy Diner was another well-known chain owned by the group, however it went into administration in 2016.

The retro diner had a unit in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord shopping centre.