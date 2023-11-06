Funding for ‘innovative’ north-east green heat projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding for ‘innovative’ north-east green heat projects

Grants ranging from £30,000 to £50,000 have been awarded to the firms by Scottish Enterprise.

By Alex Banks
Suzanne Sosna is director of economic opportunities and climate at Scottish Enterprise. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Suzanne Sosna is director of economic opportunities and climate at Scottish Enterprise. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Three north-east businesses have won a share of £750,000 funding to develop their green heat products.

Heat pump developer Borvo and engineering company Geothermal Energy, both Banchory-based, have been awarded funding by Scottish Enterprise.

Environmental tech company Kionnali Living Systems, based in Aberdeen, will also receive a five-figure sum. The grants range from £30,000 to £50,000.

Each of the successful businesses will develop new products or processes to support the transition to low carbon heat, or improve the thermal performance of buildings.

Government goal to grow green heat market

The Scottish Government is funding the call with aims to grow the country’s green heat market by “stimulating innovation and investment”.

Patrick Harvie, Green minister for zero carbon buildings, said: “Through this programme the Scottish Government is helping to create an environment where our businesses are encouraged to develop new technologies that support our transition to net zero.

Minister for zero carbon buildings Patrick Harvie. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

“I am pleased to see such a diverse range of projects being supported by our funding and I look forward to seeing the progress that will be made to further develop these solutions.”

A further 13 businesses across Scotland were also awarded funding.

Suzanne Sosna, Scottish Enterprise director of economic opportunities, said: “Decarbonising heat will play a crucial role in meeting global net zero targets, creating opportunities for Scottish businesses in supply chain areas such as manufacturing, assembly, design, and consultancy and installation.

“This funding will help businesses that stand to benefit from the growth of green heat conduct detailed assessments of the feasibility of their solutions with a view to future commercial development.”

