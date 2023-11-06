Aberdeen oil boss Bob Kidd takes £350 million lawsuit to court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen oil boss Bob Kidd takes £350 million lawsuit to court

By Allister Thomas
Bob Kidd, who founded ITS Tubular Services. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson

Aberdeen oil boss Bob Kidd is this week battling a law practice in Scotland’s court of session, seeking a huge payout of nearly £350 million.

He is taking action against law firm Ledingham Chalmers and private equity house Lime Rock Partners over a business deal involving ITS Tubular Services, which he founded in 1989.

The firm was later placed in administration, causing a collapse in the value of Mr Kidd’s shares  – which he now aims to recover.

Final payout to Mr Kidd may be worth nearly £350m if he wins his case

He is seeking initial compensation of £150m but the final payout could be nearly £350m after 8% interest per year is added.

The case is being heard in Edinburgh and is expected to last five weeks.

Mr Kidd lost an intial action against Lime Rock and Ledingham Chalmers in 2021.

He was seeking around £158m, over an alleged conflict of interest from the latter firm over the sale of his 34.5% stake to Lime Rock in 2009.

At the time, the court said Mr Kidd had already received a “full and final” settlement for his losses when he settled a claim against another law firm, Burness Paull, in 2018 for £20m.

Law firm says allegations ‘unfounded’

Ledingham Chalmers has said it believes the allegations against it are unfounded.

And it insisted it holds itself to “the highest ethical and professional standards”.

Mr Kidd formed ITS Tubular Services in 1989, with more than £4,000 in savings.

The Granite City-based business experienced huge growth, and was worth in exces of £160m, employing 1,000 people, by 2008.

Mr Kidd received an £8m-plus payment for the sale of part of his stake (34.5%) the next year.

ITS Tubular Services. Image: ITS Tubular Services/ Fifth Ring

But by 2012 ITS had entered financial difficulties and heavy debt, partly due to operations overseas, and Lime Rock was seeking to sell its exposure to the business.

Mr Kidd argued Lime Rock’s involvement led to ITS being placed into administration, and the collapse in the value of his shares.

He claimed in 2021 he would have otherwise achieved an exit worth “about $220 million” (about £178m at current exchange rates).

ITS Tubular Services was later sold to US firm Parker Drilling in a “pre-pack” deal.

