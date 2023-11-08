Shell expects Penguins vessel to arrive in North Sea in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shell expects Penguins vessel to arrive in North Sea in 2024

Meanwhile, the company's controversial Jackdaw project awaits court decision.

By Mathew Perry
Shell's giant Penguins FPSO on the water in Haugesund, Norway.
Shell's giant Penguins FPSO on the water in Haugesund, Norway. Image: Sevan SSP

Shell expects its Penguins floating productionstorage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to arrive in the UK North Sea in 2024.

Start-up on the proect is expected the same year, a spokesperson for the energy giant said.

Meanwhile, Shell’s controversial Jackdaw development is also moving closer to start-up. Jackdaw’s jacket was towed onto the field for installation during the third quarter of this year.

Penguins field start-up moving closer

Lying around 150 miles north-east of Shetland, Penguins is a redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub.

The project will see a total of eight wells drilled and tied back to the newbuild FPSO, Shell’s first new manned vessel in UK waters in 30 years.

Following the release of Shell’s third quarter results, the spokesperson told Energy Voice – sister website to The Press and Journal – the Penguins FPSO had encountered “unavoidable delays” during its construction in China, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shell’s Penguins FPSO.

The vessel is currently in Aibel’s yard in Haugesund, Norway, after completing its maiden voyage from China earlier this year.

Shell originally expected first production from the northern North Sea Penguins project in 2022, but delays have forced the company to revise its timetable.

Greenpeace climate change activists targeted the Penguins FPSO during its voyage frmm China to Norway.

Jackdaw project awaiting challenge outcome

On Jackdaw, Shell’s spokesperson said the company was still awaiting the outcome of a legal challenge to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator – the environmental watchdog responsible for granting approval.

Located about 155 miles east of Aberdeen, Jackdaw is said by Shell to hold the potential to deliver more than 6% of the UK’s total gas production.

In July last year Greenpeace lodged a legal challenge against the project the day after Shell took a final investment decision.

Activists petition Jackdaw
Stop Jackdaw protestors in London.

The challenge is currently on hold pending the outcome of another case in the UK Supreme Court which involves similar legal issues.

In its annual report earlier this year, Shell said there was a “relatively low risk of disruption” to the North Sea gas project.

