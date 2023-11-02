Shell shareholders cash in as North Sea giant rakes in billions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shell shareholders cash in as North Sea giant rakes in billions

Great news for the UK economy or 'one of the great scandals of our time"?

By Keith Findlay
Shell logo alongside oil barrels and dollar bills.
Shareholders are reaping the rewards of High levels of cash generation at Shell. Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

Energy giant Shell is ploughing more cash into the pockets of shareholders after making nearly £9. 3 billion in pre-tax profits during the three months to September 30.

The figure is slightly lower than the £9.37bn reported for the same quarter a year ago.

But it was still worth more than £1.4 million an hour to one of the biggest players in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Shares in the company are up by more than 3% after it said it was boosting returns for investors.

Investors will pocket £18bn this year

The Q3 dividend is worth abut 27p per unit of stock, while Shell also announced a fourth share buyback for 2023.

Total cash returns to investors are exected to reach and perhaps exceed £18bn this year.

Russ Mould, investment director at financial services firm AJ Bell, said: “Shell is keeping a tight grip on capital expenditure, but it is getting more out of its hydrocarbon assets by way of production and that is helping the firm to make the most of oil prices in particular.”

Inflation-busting cash bonanza for Shell’s shareholders

The £18bn cash bonanza for shareholders is higher than the current rate of inflation, Mr Mould noted, adding: “Environmental campaigners may despair, but these numbers help to explain why Shell’s shares trade near their all-time high, even though oil and gas prices are below where they were a year ago and production growth has been relatively modest.

“Shell seems to be reaping the benefits of a renewed strategic focus on hydrocarbon production, as laid down by boss Wael Sawan when he took over at the turn of the year.”

Shell's UK North Sea Shearwater production hub.
Shell’s UK North Sea Shearwater production hub. Image: Shell

Stuart Lamont, investment manager in the Aberdeen office of financial services firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Shell’s results are a contrast with BP’s earlier this week, more or less matching expectations on the back of rising profits.

“Comparisons with last year, when oil prices first began their surge, were always going to be tough, but the company has managed to deliver.

“With the geopolitical environment still volatile, oil prices look likely to continue recent rises – which should mean a strong final quarter for Shell.”

People are sick of being ripped off by the likes of Shell”

Tessa Khan, Uplift

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, which campaigns for a “just and fossil fuel-free UK” was less impressed.

“People are sick of being ripped off by the likes of Shell, she said, adding: “It’s obvious from looking at our heating bills and petrol receipts that these profits are coming out of our pockets.

“Firms like Shell spend a lot of money persuading us that they are shifting to renewables – which would lower energy costs – when in fact this makes up a fraction of investment, with the majority remaining in fossil fuels.

“This figure won’t change while the government keeps handing out new oil and gas licences.”

Tessa Khan, of Uplift.
Tessa Khan, of Uplift. Image: Uplift

Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham said “It’s time to stop companies like Shell making a killing at our expense. Profiteering on this magnitude is one of the great scandals of our time.”

Shell’s preferred profits metric, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was down by more than one-third in Q3, compared with a year earlier, at just over £5bn.

But the figure is nearly 23% higher than that reported for the second quarter of 2023.

Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham.
Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham: “Profiteering on this magnitude is one of the great scandals of our time.” Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

Total revenue and other income in the latest quarter was £63.85bn, up by 2.6% from Q1 but down from £80.8bn a year ago, meeting analysts’ expectations.

Shell reported global upstream production totalling 1.753 million barrels of oil equivalent for Q3 2023, down from 1.701m in Q2.

Mr Sawan, chief executive, said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets.

“We continue to simplify our portfolio while delivering more value with less emissions.”

Stability Shell
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Sawan maintains profit focus

Mr Sawan took the helm at the energy giant at the start of the year and has set about refocusing the group on its core oil and gas business to improve returns to investors.

In addition to shedding its consumer energy arm, last week the company confirmed plans to cut about 200 positions from its global low-carbon solutions business in 2024.

