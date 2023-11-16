North and north-east takeaways named among best in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North and north-east takeaways named among best in UK

The eight local food businesses have been recognised for "relentlessly pursue culinary excellence".

By Alex Banks
Rikki and Gillian Pirie, owners of Sea Salt and Sole, which was recognised at the awards. Image: Kath Flannery
Rikki and Gillian Pirie, owners of Sea Salt and Sole, which was recognised at the awards. Image: Kath Flannery

Eight restaurants across the north and north-east have been named as some of the best takeaways in the UK.

The 2024 Good Food Awards winners for the fish and chip shops and takeaways categories were announced this week.

McLeod’s Fish and Chips in Inverness was among the winners in the fish and chips category.

Other businesses recognised were Oban Fish and Chip Shop, Tralee Bay Fish n Chips in Oban and Fisherman’s Pier Fresh Fish & Chips in Tobermory.

Sea Salt + Sole in Dyce, Frankie’s Fish & Chips on Shetland and Fraserburgh-based Findlay’s Fish Bar & Diner make up the winners.

The takeaway category, for businesses that don’t primarily serve fish and chips, saw Marmaris in Aberdeen take home an award.

Inverness chip shop owner proves his point

McLeod’s Fish and Chips owner Dave McLeod feels the honour proves the worth of his business to his customers.

Dave hit back at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge last month following comments which made the industry look “cheap and nasty”.

Now he said: “It absolutely proves the point of how much we’re worth to our customers.

Dave McLeod’s Inverness chip shop was one of the eight north businesses recognised at the Good Food Awards. Image: Dave McLeod

“The fish and chip shops should be supporting each other so I’m glad to see a few winners from the north.”

After only just finding out himself, Dave said he can’t wait to let his staff know of their success.

He added: “We have an amazing team here and  I can’t wait to let them know about our win.

“It’s great to be able to show them it’s not just me who appreciates them.”

How do Good Food Awards choose winners?

Good Food Awards, which begun in 2002, said it has a commitment to “independence and integrity”.

It also aims to use its awards to recognise those who “relentlessly pursue culinary excellence”.

The Good Food Awards said: “Our awards are free to enter and solely based on merit, ensuring we recognise only the most deserving nominees.

“The United Kingdom has approximately 596,213 dining establishments, making the competition for our Good Food Awards incredibly tough.

“We were delighted by the unprecedented number of entries and votes from our readers, customers, and fans.

“It was truly heart-warming to witness the overwhelming support our winners received.

“While all awards have subjective elements, we have delighted our readers and fans for over twenty years.”

More from Business

Shares in BP and Shell fell on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shares fall in London amid poor showing from oil and gas giants
BP's Clair platform
Jobs axed among offshore workers on BP's Clair platform
AMTE Power's factory in Thurso.
Cash-strapped Thurso firm AMTE Power unveils £2.5 million buyout deal
Batchen Street Coffee shop in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed 'best cafe in Elgin' goes on the market
Samsung said it has taken ‘all necessary steps to resolve this security issue’ (Alamy/PA)
Samsung confirms data breach affecting some UK customers
Offshore wind farm.
UK Government ups price for offshore wind energy
HMV returns to London’s Oxford Street next week following a four-year absence (HMV/PA)
HMV to return to Oxford Street next week
Annabel Thomas, founder and chief executive of Nc'nean Distillery.
West Highland whisky-maker Nc’nean Distillery toasts dram good deal
Young’s is to buy rival City Pub Group in a £162m deal (Young’s/PA)
Young’s seals deal to buy rival City Pub Group for £162m
Crest said that it is facing tough market conditions (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crest signals job cuts could be on the horizon as housing market slows

Conversation