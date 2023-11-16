North and north-east takeaways named among best in UK

Eight restaurants across the north and north-east have been named as some of the best takeaways in the UK.

The 2024 Good Food Awards winners for the fish and chip shops and takeaways categories were announced this week.

McLeod’s Fish and Chips in Inverness was among the winners in the fish and chips category.

Other businesses recognised were Oban Fish and Chip Shop, Tralee Bay Fish n Chips in Oban and Fisherman’s Pier Fresh Fish & Chips in Tobermory.

Sea Salt + Sole in Dyce, Frankie’s Fish & Chips on Shetland and Fraserburgh-based Findlay’s Fish Bar & Diner make up the winners.

The takeaway category, for businesses that don’t primarily serve fish and chips, saw Marmaris in Aberdeen take home an award.

Inverness chip shop owner proves his point

McLeod’s Fish and Chips owner Dave McLeod feels the honour proves the worth of his business to his customers.

Dave hit back at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge last month following comments which made the industry look “cheap and nasty”.

Now he said: “It absolutely proves the point of how much we’re worth to our customers.

“The fish and chip shops should be supporting each other so I’m glad to see a few winners from the north.”

After only just finding out himself, Dave said he can’t wait to let his staff know of their success.

He added: “We have an amazing team here and I can’t wait to let them know about our win.

“It’s great to be able to show them it’s not just me who appreciates them.”

How do Good Food Awards choose winners?

Good Food Awards, which begun in 2002, said it has a commitment to “independence and integrity”.

It also aims to use its awards to recognise those who “relentlessly pursue culinary excellence”.

The Good Food Awards said: “Our awards are free to enter and solely based on merit, ensuring we recognise only the most deserving nominees.

“The United Kingdom has approximately 596,213 dining establishments, making the competition for our Good Food Awards incredibly tough.

“We were delighted by the unprecedented number of entries and votes from our readers, customers, and fans.

“It was truly heart-warming to witness the overwhelming support our winners received.

“While all awards have subjective elements, we have delighted our readers and fans for over twenty years.”