Pentagon opens new base in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Pentagon opens new base in Aberdeen

The logistics firm is targeting more business in the north-east energy industry.

By Keith Findlay
Pentagon Freight's new base at Kirkhill Commercial Park.
Pentagon's new base at Kirkhill Commercial Park. Image: dsquared

Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate (HMRE), acting jointly with Ryden, has completed a letting for an 18,000sq ft industrial unit in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The new tenant of the unit at Kirkhill Commercial Park is logistics firm Pentagon Freight Services, which has taken occupancy under a seven-year lease agreement.

Pentagon, which operates from more than 80 locations globally, is targeting more business in the north-east energy industry.

Landlord ‘invested significantly’

HMRE managing director Iain Landsman said: “The landlord invested significantly in an extensive refurbishment of the property, and it’s good to see that vision and commitment pay off.

“There is an acknowledged shortage of prime industrial units in the Aberdeen area.

“Much of the current stock is of an age and specification that limits their appeal in the market.

Iain Landsman, managing director at Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate.
Iain Landsman, managing director at Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate. Image: dsquared

Mr Landsman added: “At present there are no new larger industrial units under construction.

“Against that backdrop, this deal demonstrates the prospective rewards for
landlords who are prepared to spend on upgrades to their industrial properties.

“It’s also highly encouraging to see companies like Pentagon Freight Services
increasing their footprint in the local area as part of their business strategy.”

The landlord invested significantly in an extensive refurbishment of the property, and it’s good to see that vision and commitment pay off.”

Iain Landsman, Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate

Michael Stal, UK managing director for Kent-based Pentagon, said: “This move
came as a response to unprecedented business growth, and as a strategic
response to meet the increasing demands of an expanding customer base.

“The new premises, strategically located to enhance logistical
efficiency, will serve as a hub for managing the growing volume of shipments.

‘Seamless and efficient logistics’

“This expansion is not only about square footage; it reflects the company’s dedication
to maintaining the high standards of service clients have come to expect
from Pentagon.

“The decision to secure additional premises is testament to the company’s commitment to providing seamless and efficient logistics services to the energy sector.”

HMRE and Ryden jointly represented landlord Hampshire County Council.

The deal was hailed by Aberdeen-based HMRE, which launched earlier this year, as a “significant win”.

More on commercial property

More from Business

A US trading app which helped spark a stock-buying frenzy during the pandemic is coming to the UK (Tim Goode/PA)
US stock trading app Robinhood launching in the UK
Pavilion 11 in Westhlll.
Subsea firm Sulmara takes plunge into new offices in Aberdeenshire
25 jobs are expected to be created at the new boatbuilding workshop. Image: Morrison Media
Shipbuilding returning to Stornoway for first time in 100 years
A quarter of adults aim to use buy-now-pay-later to help fund their Christmas spending (Alamy/PA)
Citizens Advice warning as many turn to buy-now-pay-later to fund Christmas
ChatGPT marks the first anniversary of its launch to the public (John Walton/PA)
Generative AI ‘helping criminals create more sophisticated cyber attacks’
The Department for Transport is analysing feedback from a consultation carried out earlier this year which sought views on the frequency of MOTs (Liam McBurney/PA)
Quarter of young drivers put off vehicle repairs to save money – survey
Car production in the UK has increased for the eighth month in a row, with more than 91,000 vehicles built in October, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK car production increases again
The national databank aims to make it easier for people to access the internet, digital services and stay in touch (Yui Mok/PA)
Virgin Media O2 expands national databank scheme for Christmas
l-r Port of Aberdeen (PoA) chairman Roy Buchan, Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop, PoA chief executive Bob Sanguinetti and PoA chief commercial officer Roddy James. Image: Port of Aberdeen
NorthLink ferries to plug into Port of Aberdeen's carbon-busting mission
New partner Mike Morrice, left, and head of HR Gary Hunt at Ledingham Chalmers in Aberdeen.
Ledingham Chalmers growing its team in Aberdeen

Conversation