Pentagon opens new base in Aberdeen

Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate (HMRE), acting jointly with Ryden, has completed a letting for an 18,000sq ft industrial unit in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The new tenant of the unit at Kirkhill Commercial Park is logistics firm Pentagon Freight Services, which has taken occupancy under a seven-year lease agreement.

Pentagon, which operates from more than 80 locations globally, is targeting more business in the north-east energy industry.

Landlord ‘invested significantly’

HMRE managing director Iain Landsman said: “The landlord invested significantly in an extensive refurbishment of the property, and it’s good to see that vision and commitment pay off.

“There is an acknowledged shortage of prime industrial units in the Aberdeen area.

“Much of the current stock is of an age and specification that limits their appeal in the market.

Mr Landsman added: “At present there are no new larger industrial units under construction.

“Against that backdrop, this deal demonstrates the prospective rewards for

landlords who are prepared to spend on upgrades to their industrial properties.

“It’s also highly encouraging to see companies like Pentagon Freight Services

increasing their footprint in the local area as part of their business strategy.”

Michael Stal, UK managing director for Kent-based Pentagon, said: “This move

came as a response to unprecedented business growth, and as a strategic

response to meet the increasing demands of an expanding customer base.

“The new premises, strategically located to enhance logistical

efficiency, will serve as a hub for managing the growing volume of shipments.

‘Seamless and efficient logistics’

“This expansion is not only about square footage; it reflects the company’s dedication

to maintaining the high standards of service clients have come to expect

from Pentagon.

“The decision to secure additional premises is testament to the company’s commitment to providing seamless and efficient logistics services to the energy sector.”

HMRE and Ryden jointly represented landlord Hampshire County Council.

The deal was hailed by Aberdeen-based HMRE, which launched earlier this year, as a “significant win”.