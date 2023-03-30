Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?

Commercial property expert says harbour expansion and energy transition zone bode well for its future.

Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
By Keith Findlay

Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen is on the cusp of a new lease of life as a “hub of excellence” for driving the world’s energy transition, it has been claimed.

Granite City-based commercial property expert Iain Landsman told The Press and Journal that the area has the potential to play a leading role in tackling climate change.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, it is going through something of a revival, catalysed by the opening of Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour.”

Iain Landsman, managing director, Hutcheon Mearns Rea; Estate.

Altens is the main gateway to Aberdeen’s new south harbour and focal point of the proposed Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

Mr Landsman, who recently left CBRE to become managing director for the new commercial property arm of Aberdeen-based professional services firm Hutcheon Mearns, hailed its “excellent transport links.

‘The estate has seen turbulent times’

He added: “Like many industrial estates in Aberdeen, it was born on the back of the oil and gas boom which blessed the city in the late 70s.

“The estate has seen turbulent times over the last decade, with a number of high profile companies relocating – notably TotalEnergies and CNOOC.

“However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, it is going through something of a revival, catalysed by the opening of Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour.”

Iain Landsman, of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate. Image: Iain Landsman

Only Wood and Weatherford remain as major office occupiers.

Some landlords have taken a hit on property values. Other buildings in the area have been sold and redeveloped.

The old offices of Amec Foster Wheeler, now part of Wood, are now a Lidl supermarket.

TotalEnergies’ former offices were demolished and their warehouses extensively refurbished, which led to FedEx committing long term to a new facility.

ETZ ‘masterplan’

Mr Landsman said current activity in the area includes private landlords investing capital to upgrade dated stock – at Forties Industrial Centre, for example.

ETZ Limited, the not-for-profit company driving the energy transition zone project, has a campus-style “masterplan” for the area.

It aims to deliver “revitalised brownfield accommodation alongside a new release of catalytic development sites, providing businesses with the unique opportunity to invest in the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland.”

ETZ Ltd land and planning director Neil Young said: “In Altens alone we have taken forward the refurbishment of Richard Irvin House, which will become – in collaboration with ORE Catapult – the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

“It is already attracting businesses seeking to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by this emerging sector.

“In addition, we’ve just recently announced the creation of the brand new Energy Incubation and Scale Up Hub to be built on Harness Road, a £6.5 million investment supported by BP and Scottish Enterprise.

“It will support small companies seeking to grow as part of the transition to a low carbon economy.”

Forties Industrial Centre in the Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Iain Landsman

Mr Young added: “These are just the very first projects to be advanced a part of a comprehensive investment programme to deliver market-ready properties and sites for high-value manufacturing and the wider energy transition supply chain.

“Our ‘brownfield first’ approach means Altens Industrial Estate is a focal point of our activity and we are certainly confident we can contribute to its rejuvenation in the coming years.”

‘Exciting’ new lease of life

Mr Landsman added: “Investment in the new South Harbour is bringing with it an upturn in demand for space in Altens.

“With the vision that was proposed and is now being delivered by ETZ, it’s an exciting time for Aberdeen and in particular Altens Industrial Estate despite the wider economic challenges.

“Altens’ new lease of life is exciting and, with more public sector support, both on a macro and micro level, the future of one of Aberdeen’s leading industrial locations is bright.”

New figures provided by Mr Landsman show Aberdeen’s industrial take-up in 2022 totalled 924,890sq ft over 93 deals, the highest number of transactions in a decade.

