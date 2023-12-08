First look inside new Jo Malone store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Jo Malone officially opened its new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square today.

The luxury brand has relocated to the shopping centre from Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre.

Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, previously said it had made the decision to move due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.”

Take a look around the Jo Malone store

The existing team of six members of staff have all transferred from the new store with some temporary roles to be created for the festive season.

A spokesman for Jo Malone said: “The Jo Malone London team are really excited to open a brand new store in Union Square.

“The store features a new concept with additional services including personalisation, consultations and event space area.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming our customers.”