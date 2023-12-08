First look inside new Jo Malone store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new Jo Malone store in Aberdeen’s Union Square

The luxury brand has relocated to the shopping centre from Loch Street.

By Kelly Wilson
CR0046003 Kelly Wilson. Jo Malone, Union Square Shopping Centre, Aberdeen. First look round the new Jo Malone store which opens today (Dec 8) at 10am. Friday 8th December 02023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
CR0046003 Kelly Wilson. Jo Malone, Union Square Shopping Centre, Aberdeen. First look round the new Jo Malone store which opens today (Dec 8) at 10am. Friday 8th December 02023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jo Malone officially opened its new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square today.

The luxury brand has relocated to the shopping centre from Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre.

Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, previously said it had made the decision to move due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.”

Take a look around the Jo Malone store

The store offers a wide selection of its well-known fragrances Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Walls lined with a selection of products including diffusers and candles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jo Malone opened the doors to its new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The new store has more than doubled floor space of previous site in Loch Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The store has a wide range of gifts on offer including diffusers and candles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Candles are one product the brand is best known for. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jo Malone staff cut the ribbon all set for customers to visit the new store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Welcome drinks awaited some customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Bright and spacious area for customers to browse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The luxury brand said it moved to Union Square for bigger premises and footfall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jo Malone has had a presence in Aberdeen since 2010. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The existing team of six members of staff have all transferred from the new store with some temporary roles to be created for the festive season.

A spokesman for Jo Malone said: “The Jo Malone London team are really excited to open a brand new store in Union Square.

“The store features a new concept with additional services including personalisation, consultations and event space area.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming our customers.”