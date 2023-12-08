First look inside new Jo Malone store in Aberdeen’s Union Square The luxury brand has relocated to the shopping centre from Loch Street. By Kelly Wilson December 8 2023, 12.17pm Share First look inside new Jo Malone store in Aberdeen’s Union Square Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/6284464/first-look-inside-new-jo-malone-store-in-aberdeens-union-square/ Copy Link CR0046003 Kelly Wilson. Jo Malone, Union Square Shopping Centre, Aberdeen. First look round the new Jo Malone store which opens today (Dec 8) at 10am. Friday 8th December 02023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Jo Malone officially opened its new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square today. The luxury brand has relocated to the shopping centre from Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre. Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, previously said it had made the decision to move due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.” Take a look around the Jo Malone store The store offers a wide selection of its well-known fragrances Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Walls lined with a selection of products including diffusers and candles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Jo Malone opened the doors to its new store in Aberdeen’s Union Square.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The new store has more than doubled floor space of previous site in Loch Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The store has a wide range of gifts on offer including diffusers and candles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Candles are one product the brand is best known for. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Jo Malone staff cut the ribbon all set for customers to visit the new store. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Welcome drinks awaited some customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Bright and spacious area for customers to browse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The luxury brand said it moved to Union Square for bigger premises and footfall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Jo Malone has had a presence in Aberdeen since 2010. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The existing team of six members of staff have all transferred from the new store with some temporary roles to be created for the festive season. A spokesman for Jo Malone said: “The Jo Malone London team are really excited to open a brand new store in Union Square. “The store features a new concept with additional services including personalisation, consultations and event space area. “We are so looking forward to welcoming our customers.”