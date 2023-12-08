North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray now chairman of subsea tech firm HonuWorx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray now chairman of subsea tech firm HonuWorx

Mr Gray is a co-founder and former chief executive of Aberdeenshire company Rovop.

By Ryan Duff
HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray, left, and chief executive Lee Wilson.
HonuWorx chairman Steven Gray, left, and chief executive Lee Wilson. Image: HonuWorx

North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray, co-founder and former chief executive of subsea robotics company Rovop,  has been named chairman of fledgling Aberdeen company HonuWorx.

His appointment comes weeks after it emerged HonuWorx was to anchor its business in the north-east, moving its headquarters to the W-Zero-1 building in the wind campus of the Energy Transition Zone.

Mr Gray said: “It is an honour to chair HonuWorx during what is a hugely exciting time for the subsea industry and opportunities are vast.”

HonuWorx plans to treble its current headcount of 12

He left Rovop, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, in 2019 after building a workforce of more than 250 people and bringing together a fleet of in excess of 50 remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs).

The 51-year0old joins HonuWorx as the relative subsea industry newcomer plans to treble its current headcount of 12.

It is targeting upwards of £30 million of inward investment to build technologies to drive down the cost and environmental impact of subsea robots.

Aberdeen subsea technology firm HonuWorx has developed worker robots' for offshore wind.
Aberdeen subsea technology firm HonuWorx has developed worker robots’ for offshore wind. Image: Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult

Mr Gray added: “Under the stewardship of chief executive Lee Wilson, our team has a proven track record in delivering pioneering commercial underwater robotics.

“The convergence of technological advances in energy storage, fast communication, autonomy and navigation, as integrated and patented by HonuWorx, can structurally alter the economics of ROV operations and bring about a new era for the sector.”

‘2024 will be transformational for the company’

Founded in 2020, HonuWorx has team members in the US and UK, including former American navy commodore Ben Wachendorf.

In addition to bringing on board Mr Gray, HonuWorx has also appointed Alan Shanks, formerly of Integrated Subsea Services and Rovop, as chief financial officer. Mr Shanks, who was also CFO at Rovop, has been an advisor to HonuWorx since its incorporation.

Their respective experience and insights will be crucial as we enter a period of significant growth and investment.”

Lee Wilson, CEO, HonuWorx

Mr Wilson said: “Being able to attract the likes of Steve and Alan really underscores the credibility of what we’re building here as we seek to up-end legacy models for working underwater.

“Their respective experience and insights will be crucial as we enter a period of significant growth and investment.

“These key appointments and the recent commitment to new headquarters in Aberdeen, provides us with the ideal platform for success and I’m confident 2024 will be transformational for the company.”

READ MORE: Innovation cements Aberdeen’s ‘pioneering energy legacy’

Conversation