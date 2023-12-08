North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray now chairman of subsea tech firm HonuWorx

North-east entrepreneur Steven Gray, co-founder and former chief executive of subsea robotics company Rovop, has been named chairman of fledgling Aberdeen company HonuWorx.

His appointment comes weeks after it emerged HonuWorx was to anchor its business in the north-east, moving its headquarters to the W-Zero-1 building in the wind campus of the Energy Transition Zone.

Mr Gray said: “It is an honour to chair HonuWorx during what is a hugely exciting time for the subsea industry and opportunities are vast.”

HonuWorx plans to treble its current headcount of 12

He left Rovop, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, in 2019 after building a workforce of more than 250 people and bringing together a fleet of in excess of 50 remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs).

The 51-year0old joins HonuWorx as the relative subsea industry newcomer plans to treble its current headcount of 12.

It is targeting upwards of £30 million of inward investment to build technologies to drive down the cost and environmental impact of subsea robots.

Mr Gray added: “Under the stewardship of chief executive Lee Wilson, our team has a proven track record in delivering pioneering commercial underwater robotics.

“The convergence of technological advances in energy storage, fast communication, autonomy and navigation, as integrated and patented by HonuWorx, can structurally alter the economics of ROV operations and bring about a new era for the sector.”

‘2024 will be transformational for the company’

Founded in 2020, HonuWorx has team members in the US and UK, including former American navy commodore Ben Wachendorf.

In addition to bringing on board Mr Gray, HonuWorx has also appointed Alan Shanks, formerly of Integrated Subsea Services and Rovop, as chief financial officer. Mr Shanks, who was also CFO at Rovop, has been an advisor to HonuWorx since its incorporation.

Their respective experience and insights will be crucial as we enter a period of significant growth and investment.” Lee Wilson, CEO, HonuWorx

Mr Wilson said: “Being able to attract the likes of Steve and Alan really underscores the credibility of what we’re building here as we seek to up-end legacy models for working underwater.

“Their respective experience and insights will be crucial as we enter a period of significant growth and investment.

“These key appointments and the recent commitment to new headquarters in Aberdeen, provides us with the ideal platform for success and I’m confident 2024 will be transformational for the company.”

