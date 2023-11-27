Jo Malone reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Jo Malone reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square store

The luxury brand is relocating to the shopping centre from Loch Street.

By Kelly Wilson
Jo Malone is to move to Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Heather Fowlie
Jo Malone is to move to Aberdeen's Union Square. Image: Heather Fowlie

Jo Malone will open its new store in Aberdeen next week.

The luxury brand will open its doors in Union Square shopping centre after relocating from Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre.

Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, previously said it had made the decision to move due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.”

The well-known brand first arrived in the Granite City in 2010 and opened in Loch Street, part of the Bon Accord Centre.

The existing team of six members of staff will all transfer to the new store.

A spokesman for Jo Malone confirmed the new shop will open to the public at 10am on Friday, December 8.

The existing store will close for the final time at 4pm on Thursday, December 7.

Nicola Cruden, Jo Malone assistant manager, is looking forward to working in the new location.

She said: “We are all really excited to move to the new store.

“As much as we love Loch Street it is time to move on.

“We will close at 4pm on the 7th and be ready to welcome customers at 10am on the 8th.”

Union Square boost

The opening of Jo Malone comes just weeks after cosmetics store Lush moved from Aberdeen’s Union Street to Union Square.

Lush – which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps – said the new space – which is three times bigger – offers “much more”, including an ‘exclusive party area’.

Wagamama is also to reopen its newly expanded restaurant in Union Square on Sunday.

The eatery is extending into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand, creating an extra 20 new jobs.

Wagamama’s Aberdeen restaurant, located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, currently has enough space for 115 customers.

Capacity is expected to rise to 195 following the expansion.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures within Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.

