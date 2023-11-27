Jo Malone reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square store

Jo Malone will open its new store in Aberdeen next week.

The luxury brand will open its doors in Union Square shopping centre after relocating from Loch Street, near the Bon Accord Centre.

Jo Malone, best known for its fragrances, scented candles and diffusers, previously said it had made the decision to move due to “a larger space within a higher traffic shopping centre.”

The well-known brand first arrived in the Granite City in 2010 and opened in Loch Street, part of the Bon Accord Centre.

The existing team of six members of staff will all transfer to the new store.

A spokesman for Jo Malone confirmed the new shop will open to the public at 10am on Friday, December 8.

The existing store will close for the final time at 4pm on Thursday, December 7.

Nicola Cruden, Jo Malone assistant manager, is looking forward to working in the new location.

She said: “We are all really excited to move to the new store.

“As much as we love Loch Street it is time to move on.

“We will close at 4pm on the 7th and be ready to welcome customers at 10am on the 8th.”

Union Square boost

The opening of Jo Malone comes just weeks after cosmetics store Lush moved from Aberdeen’s Union Street to Union Square.

Lush – which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps – said the new space – which is three times bigger – offers “much more”, including an ‘exclusive party area’.

Wagamama is also to reopen its newly expanded restaurant in Union Square on Sunday.

The eatery is extending into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand, creating an extra 20 new jobs.

Wagamama’s Aberdeen restaurant, located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, currently has enough space for 115 customers.

Capacity is expected to rise to 195 following the expansion.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures within Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.