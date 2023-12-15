Inverness dynamic duo celebrate a combined service of 80 years at M&S

A pair of Inverness sales advisors were part of Marks and Spencer anniversary celebrations after a combined 80 years of service.

Lorraine Mackenzie has been part of the Inverness team since the shop opened in 1980.

Meanwhile Sharon King joined in the early 1980s as a 16-year-old through a Youth Training Scheme.

The friends joined M&S colleagues in London to celebrate milestone anniversaries ranging from 25-50 years.

Standout moments for Inverness sale advisors

Sharon believes there are many standouts from her time at M&S – including an all-expenses paid trip to Italy.

She said: “I’ve had the best time working here at M&S – I really can’t believe it’s been 40 years.

“I started out on £45 a week – that was a lot of money for a 16-year-old girl.

“I am so lucky to have worked with such wonderful people many of whom are now my friends.

“One thing I particularly remember when the Inverness store won a Per Una competition and the team got an all-expenses paid trip to Italy. I was extremely lucky to be part of that team.

“Another big one for me is when George Davies, the fashion designer and retailer, visited our store.”

Lorraine, who met her now-husband through another M&S wedding, has seen several milestones at the retailer.

The pair now have two daughters and have been together for 30 years.

Lorraine said: “It’s been more than 40 years since I began working for M&S.

“It has been the best job and I’m so lucky to have had all of the wonderful experiences I have with this company.

“They (the management team) have always been willing to adapt my hours when necessary to allow me time with my family while I also developed my career.

“The team here is truly lovely and I am so lucky to call many of them friends.”

After spending so long together, Lorraine and Sharon feel they can call each other family.

What’s changed?

Sharon said M&S works to be at the forefront of the Inverness High Street and it has seen several changes over the years.

She said: “We have a very large catchment area being the furthest north store and serve the North and West coast of Scotland daily.

“When I first started, we only had a ground floor and a large stockroom.

“Over the years, the store has grown and our stockroom has become our top floor sales section.

“We also had plug in batteries for our tills and lots of counters for our stock with little doors underneath to put out more.

“Keeping up to date with technology will be key in future developments.”

M&S celebration for dynamic duo

Store manager Owen McMannus said both ladies are “well-loved and respected” by other members of the team.

He said: “Congratulations to both Lorraine and Sharon on this fantastic achievement.

“Both ladies are very well loved and respected members of our team and we would be lost without them.

“They’ve not only formed a bond with each other and colleagues, it’s clear to see that many customers also regard them as friends.

“We are so grateful to still have them here at M&S Inverness and here’s to the next 40 years.”

M&S chief executive officer Stuart Machin met the “dynamic duo” and thanked them for their dedication at the London event.