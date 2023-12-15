Scots’ fishers have continued access to Norwegian waters in 2024 

Fishing talks between the UK and Norway have secured continued access to Norwegian waters for the Scottish fleet.

UK fishing vessels will benefit from access to 30,000 tonnes of white-fish stocks such as cod, haddock and hake in the Norwegian North Sea, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced today.

The two countries have also agreed mutual access to fish up to 20,000 tonnes of herring in their respective waters.

Quota transfers signed off

Meanwhile, quota transfer arrangements for key Arctic and UK stocks, including monkfish, have been signed off.

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont said: “It’s great news that Scottish trawlers will benefit from continued access to Norwegian North Sea waters to fish for stocks such as cod, haddock and hake.

“The announcement comes just days after the UK Government successfully negotiated access to 420,000 tonnes of fishing opportunities for the UK fishing industry, worth up to £700 million, after reaching agreements with the EU and Norway.

Mr Lamont added: “Alongside the latest funding round opening from our £100m UK Seafood Fund, we are delivering on our commitment to provide our fishing industry with a bright, sustainable future.”

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “Leaving the EU has presented us with the chance to seize the post Brexit freedoms that are on offer, negotiating deals and implementing broader fisheries measures that will support our fishing industry towards a more profitable and sustainable future.

“Arrangements with Norway announced today will provide certainty and continuity, allowing fishermen to access important North Sea stocks such as cod, haddock and hake.”

The access deal follows recent bilateral talks between the UK and EU, and trilateral negotiations between the UK, EU and Norway. These were said to have secured access to 420,000t of “fishing opportunities”, estimated to be worth up to £700m, for the UK fleet.

Fishing deals said to have netted £393 million for Scots’ fleet

Announced last Friday, these deals delivered substantial quota increases to Scotland for North Sea cod, haddock, whiting, saithe, plaice and herring, as well as west of Scotland cod. The extra catches are expected to be worth £393m to Scottish fishers during 2024.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation “broadly welcomed” the deals.

Another £4m released from £100m funding pot

Meanwhile, the latest awards from the government’s £100m UK Seafood Fund were announced earlier this week. A total of £4m was released to support projects in the catching sector that make improvements to boats, at ports and in health and safety.

Mr Lamont said: “I urge eligible applicants to come forward and bid for a share of the £4m now up for grabs to modernise our commercial fishing fleet. We want to guarantee our fishing industry has a bright, sustainable future.”