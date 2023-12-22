Azets reflects on 2023 and plans further growth in new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Azets reflects on 2023 and plans further growth in new year

After a great year in 2023, Azets is looking to the future with ambitious growth plans.

In Partnership with Azets
David Booth, regional managing partner, Azets
David Booth, regional managing partner, Azets.

For accounting, tax, audit, advisory and business services firm Azets, 2023 has been a good year. Despite a volatile economic environment, Azets has achieved impressive growth in its Aberdeen office.

We sat down with David Booth, regional managing partner at the firm’s Aberdeen office, to take a look back at 2023 and discover what has fuelled Azets’ success.

In the last year, the Aberdeen office team has grown by 40% – an impressive feat for any business in the current environment. But what exactly has driven this growth? David told us: “We’re continuing to work with ambitious and growing businesses both locally in Aberdeen and globally, across accounting, tax, audit, advisory and business services.

“We’re finding that when we work with a client on one service, owing to the quality of our expertise we are then asked to provide additional support.”

Azets staff in Abderdeen
Azets plans further growth in new year.

Another factor that has sustained the growth is the firm’s highly successful secondment service. David explained more: “Our staff will go and work inhouse or remotely for a client where there is a need for resource in their finance or tax team.

“The secondments can be as little as a week or up to several months. For example, it can be short term cover for the gap in a finance team who have recruited a candidate but have to wait for that accountant to work their notice. A handover period to the permanent recruit is included to ensure minimal disruption to the business.”

A sustainable future

Azets’ purpose is to improve the lives of their colleagues, their clients and their communities in a sustainable way. Azets reflects on a great 2023 and is looking to the future with ambitious growth plans. Investing in both its future and in the local community, Azets has also partnered with universities in Aberdeen to offer placements, internships and graduate roles. David said: “We’ve done a huge amount with local universities, particularly Robert Gordon University.

“Our intake of placement students has grown every year over the last 5 years. We’re also taking on interns for the first time from Aberdeen University and other universities, in addition to providing work experience to secondary school pupils too. There are also graduates starting with us, including returning placement students who have now completed university.”

David added: “When you do a placement with us, it’s not just a one-off placement. There are jobs available at the end of it given the demand for our services.”

Azets Aberdeen office
The Aberdeen office is going from strength to strength.

Looking forward to 2024

Among the intake of new staff are several established names in the industry, notably Graeme Sheils, who has joined the senior management team as an executive chair, Fraser Stark, senior manager in audit and Darren Hannan, senior manager in accounts and business advisory services.

Despite a very busy year, the staff in Aberdeen have also been heavily involved in charity fundraising initiatives, raising over £12,000 for the Archie Foundation.

So, what does 2024 hold for Azets? David said: “Azets has a plan to grow by 50% in the next five years. The only way to do that is to continue to provide local, trusted business advice and have talented, expert staff who are engaged with our vision while continuing to build on the great work culture and environment we have in our Aberdeen office.”

Combining local knowledge with a global network and leading industry expertise, Azets can support your business with accounting, tax, audit, advisory and business services. 

