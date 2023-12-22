Georgia Toffolo makes Christmas dash to Aberdeen with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt

BrewDog boss James Watt and former Made in Chelsea star and influencer Georgia Toffolo made a detour via Inverness for a Christmas getaway.

Sharing stories from Inverness as the couple picked up a car from the Highland airport, the loved-up couple shared photos from their drive to Aberdeen.

Georgia – known as Toff to fans – is believed to be on a Christmas getaway to James’ home in Ellon in Aberdeenshire.

The couple picked up a rental car, with Toff saying James didn’t know how to drive a manual.

He even refused help from staff at Inverness Airport on advice on how to drive the car.

Toff shared four short videos of James, laughing together at finding themselves on a surprise road trip from the Highland capital.

Captioning the first video, she wrote: “Good news we are in Scotland. Bad news we are nowhere near James’ lives.

In the video, Toff said: “Good news is we are in Scotland. The bad news is that we are nowhere near where James lives, we are in Inverness.

Speaking to her fans, she said: “But we have a naughty little rental car.”

And then to James, she said: “Look at you in a Mazda. Looking good darling.

“The guy was like ‘do you want help to turn it on?’ and James said ‘no I know how to do it’.

She then laughs as she says to James: “No you don’t.” As he looks for where the keys go in the car.

‘Wonderful to go’

Complaining about the “smell” of the clutch – in a dig about James’ driving – Toff appears to be having fun on the 100-miles between Inverness and his home in Aberdeenshire.

She said: “You not knowing how to drive a manual is giving me the euck.”

She later criticises his driving, with a cheeky Instagram post saying: “Not very smooth”.

Toff and James made a pit stop at Johnston’s of Elgin – where Georgia says she was “too tight” to buy some of its luxury cashmere jumpers.

“But”, she said: “Wonderful to go.”

However, she did pick up a box of food, showing her fans her box of food she said: “I’ve got a quiche, scone and East 17 on”. In the background East 17’s Christmas hit Stay Another Day is playing on the radio.

She says to James: “You like this one.”

It is the first time the couple have shared Christmas together, after confirming their relationship earlier this year.

Four short videos were shared with her 1.7million fans.

Georgia Toffolo shares Christmas holiday with BrewDog’s James Watt

Days before their Christmas road trip, Toff tried on outfits for a Christmas party, asking her followers to be honest about their favourite.

After a few outfit disasters, including trying on a see-through, she chose a cool look in a black suit for the “agency” party.

Her high glamour look of a few days ago appears to be quite the opposite of the paired down, and relaxed feel as the couple spend the significant festive period together.

Earlier this year the smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, showed the British TV personality around his chain’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

During the trip, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status had remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Toff had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

They later added: “It is no secret that she was devastated at her relationship with George finally ending.

“It took a while to run its course and there was a lot of heartache along the way.

But Toff has got through that now and is loving her new life with her new love.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toff with the launch of her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.