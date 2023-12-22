Georgia Toffolo makes Christmas dash to Aberdeen with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Toffolo makes Christmas dash to Aberdeen with BrewDog boyfriend James Watt

The pair stopped off at Johnstons of Elgin but the cashmere was 'too expensive' for the Made in Chelsea star.

By Louise Glen
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo make a surprise trip to Aberdeen from Inverness.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt made a surprise Christmas road trip from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

BrewDog boss James Watt and former Made in Chelsea star and influencer Georgia Toffolo made a detour via Inverness for a Christmas getaway.

Sharing stories from Inverness as the couple picked up a car from the Highland airport, the loved-up couple shared photos from their drive to Aberdeen.

Georgia – known as Toff to fans – is believed to be on a Christmas getaway to James’ home in Ellon in Aberdeenshire.

The couple picked up a rental car, with Toff saying James didn’t know how to drive a manual.

James Watt was behind the wheel of a hire car between Invernesss and Aberdeen.
Georgia Toffolo and James Watt made a surprise Christmas road trip from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

He even refused help from staff at Inverness Airport on advice on how to drive the car.

Toff shared four short videos of James, laughing together at finding themselves on a surprise road trip from the Highland capital.

Captioning the first video, she wrote: “Good news we are in Scotland. Bad news we are nowhere near James’ lives.

In the video, Toff said: “Good news is we are in Scotland. The bad news is that we are nowhere near where James lives, we are in Inverness.

Speaking to her fans, she said: “But we have a naughty little rental car.”

And then to James, she said: “Look at you in a Mazda. Looking good darling.

“The guy was like ‘do you want help to turn it on?’ and James said ‘no I know how to do it’.

She then laughs as she says to James: “No you don’t.” As he looks for where the keys go in the car.

‘Wonderful to go’

Complaining about the “smell” of the clutch – in a dig about James’ driving – Toff appears to be having fun on the 100-miles between Inverness and his home in Aberdeenshire.

She said: “You not knowing how to drive a manual is giving me the euck.”

She later criticises his driving, with a cheeky Instagram post saying: “Not very smooth”.

Toff and James made a pit stop at Johnston’s of Elgin – where Georgia says she was “too tight” to buy some of its luxury cashmere jumpers.

“But”, she said: “Wonderful to go.”

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo share pictures from their winter getaway.
James got a little criticism from Georgia over his manual driving skills. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagam.

However, she did pick up a box of food, showing her fans her box of food she said: “I’ve got a quiche, scone and East 17 on”. In the background East 17’s Christmas hit Stay Another Day is playing on the radio.

She says to James: “You like this one.”

It is the first time the couple have shared Christmas together, after confirming their relationship earlier this year.

Four short videos were shared with her 1.7million fans.

Georgia Toffolo shares Christmas holiday with BrewDog’s James Watt

Days before their Christmas road trip, Toff tried on outfits for a Christmas party, asking her followers to be honest about their favourite.

After a few outfit disasters, including trying on a see-through, she chose a cool look in a black suit for the “agency” party.

Her high glamour look of a few days ago appears to be quite the opposite of the paired down, and relaxed feel as the couple spend the significant festive period together.

Georgia Toffolo got a fair bit of criticism from her driving.
James’ driving got a fair bit of criticism from Georgia. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Earlier this year the smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, showed the British TV personality around his chain’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

During the trip, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

Georgia Toffolo, with her dog, pictured in Gardenstown.
Georgia Toffolo pictured in Gardenstown. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status had remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Toff had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

They later added: “It is no secret that she was devastated at her relationship with George finally ending.

“It took a while to run its course and there was a lot of heartache along the way.

But Toff has got through that now and is loving her new life with her new love.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toff with the launch of her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.

3 Scottish IPAs versus Brewdog’s Punk IPA: Who wins our taste test?

Conversation