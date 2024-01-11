Inverness hotel owner ‘over the moon’ at heart of community award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotel owner ‘over the moon’ at heart of community award

The awards ceremony saw three special honours handed out in front of more than 150 people.

By Alex Banks
Chieftain Comedy Club inverness
Chairman of The Chieftain Comedy Club Gary Campbell and Chieftain Hotel owner Liz Lawson.

An Inverness hotel owner has said she is “over the moon” after picking up a special award.

The Chieftain Hotel won the Heart of the Community award at the Best Bar None (BBN) Awards Inverness 2023.

Owner Liz Lawson said the honour, which her hotel has now won four times, is a “special achievement”.

More than 150 people attended the ceremony, which took place at Mercure Hotel.

Heart of the Community award for The Chieftain Hotel

The Chieftain Hotel owner Liz Lawson said she is “over the moon” after picking up the Heart of the Community award.

She said: “It’s the award which means the most to us. A lot of hard work goes in at the hotel and that’s down to our fantastic staff.

“We’ve picked this award up four times now and it also comes on the back of our busiest December ever.

“Now we’re looking forward to the nationals and after being named best hotel bar last year, let’s see what’s in stall for us.”

Blackfriars Bar in Inverness picked up a special award at the ceremony.

The Chieftain Hotel was open on Christmas day as part of its community initiatives, serving 98 dinners.

Liz continued: “We’ve always done our community table but it’s usually been mostly for our regulars.

“We know a lot of people struggle and are on their own at Christmas. So we opened it up this year and the response was phenomenal.”

Special honours for Inverness businesses at Best Bar None Awards

The other special awards were picked up by Blackfriars, which was named best newcomer and also The Highlander for its innovation and social responsibility.

Inverness BBN co-ordinator John McDonald said the Highland capital’s bars and venues go “above and beyond”.

He said: “It was a tremendous night with 21 individual premises being rewarded for their continuing great efforts in the delivery of hospitality at their venues across the City.

“Three of the premises also received special recognition with awards for Best Newcomer, Heart of the Community and Innovation in Social Responsibility which recognises achievement and contributions above and beyond that which is expected.

Inverness Business Improvement District (BID) safety manager John McDonald Image: Best Bar None

“Over the course of the evening we also raised £695 for our chosen charity.

“This went went to our Inverness Street Pastors, who regularly are out on patrol during the night time economy.

“Offering assistance to vulnerable persons and those revellers who require additional support at varying times to ensure their safety and wellbeing. It was a fantastic night enjoyed by all.

All Best Bar None Inverness award winners and accreditations

  • Gold accreditations: Johnny Foxes and The Den, The Chieftain Hotel, The Highlander, 33 Church Street (Mercure), The Gellions, Monty’s, Platform 8, The White House, The Caledonian, Scotch & Rye, R&B’s, The Auctioneers, Jimmy Badgers, The King’s Highway, MacCallums, Lauders, The Wee Bar
  • Silver accreditations: The Imperial, Penta Hotel, Revolution
  • Bronze accreditation: Blackfriars

