Inverness hotel owner ‘over the moon’ at heart of community award

An Inverness hotel owner has said she is “over the moon” after picking up a special award.

The Chieftain Hotel won the Heart of the Community award at the Best Bar None (BBN) Awards Inverness 2023.

Owner Liz Lawson said the honour, which her hotel has now won four times, is a “special achievement”.

More than 150 people attended the ceremony, which took place at Mercure Hotel.

Heart of the Community award for The Chieftain Hotel

The Chieftain Hotel owner Liz Lawson said she is “over the moon” after picking up the Heart of the Community award.

She said: “It’s the award which means the most to us. A lot of hard work goes in at the hotel and that’s down to our fantastic staff.

“We’ve picked this award up four times now and it also comes on the back of our busiest December ever.

“Now we’re looking forward to the nationals and after being named best hotel bar last year, let’s see what’s in stall for us.”

The Chieftain Hotel was open on Christmas day as part of its community initiatives, serving 98 dinners.

Liz continued: “We’ve always done our community table but it’s usually been mostly for our regulars.

“We know a lot of people struggle and are on their own at Christmas. So we opened it up this year and the response was phenomenal.”

Special honours for Inverness businesses at Best Bar None Awards

The other special awards were picked up by Blackfriars, which was named best newcomer and also The Highlander for its innovation and social responsibility.

Inverness BBN co-ordinator John McDonald said the Highland capital’s bars and venues go “above and beyond”.

He said: “It was a tremendous night with 21 individual premises being rewarded for their continuing great efforts in the delivery of hospitality at their venues across the City.

“Three of the premises also received special recognition with awards for Best Newcomer, Heart of the Community and Innovation in Social Responsibility which recognises achievement and contributions above and beyond that which is expected.

“Over the course of the evening we also raised £695 for our chosen charity.

“This went went to our Inverness Street Pastors, who regularly are out on patrol during the night time economy.

“Offering assistance to vulnerable persons and those revellers who require additional support at varying times to ensure their safety and wellbeing. It was a fantastic night enjoyed by all.

All Best Bar None Inverness award winners and accreditations