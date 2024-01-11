‘I’ll never, ever give up on these dogs’: XL bully owners vow to keep fighting for their beloved animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ll never, ever give up on these dogs’: XL bully owners vow to keep fighting for their beloved animals

Owners from across the north have accused the First Minister of "taking the easy way out" after he announced the breed would be banned in Scotland. 

By Graham Fleming
Danielle McCallum
Danielle McCallum says some owners are too anxious to leave the house after the negative stigma.

XL bully owners and campaigners from across the north of Scotland have accused the First Minister of “taking the easy way out” after he announced the breed would be banned in Scotland.

The P&J has spoken to numerous pet owners today from across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands who have vowed to keep up the fight for their beloved pets.

Some revealed that the recent stigma over the breed has left many owners “too anxious to leave the house” with their pets, while others said Humza Yousaf was “panicking” after the recent influx of XL bully dogs in Scotland.

The leader of the Scottish Government informed MSPs today that the ban, first introduced in England and Wales, is set to be replicated north of the border.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf announced Scotland will ban XL bullies. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘Some of us are too anxious to leave the house’

Danielle McCallum was a co-organiser of Aberdeen’s XL bully meet at Duthie Park before it was cancelled earlier today.

An owner herself, she says that the negative attention has seen abuse levelled at her while walking her dogs.

She said: “The government hasn’t given us a chance with this ban.

“They haven’t acknowledged the harm that these dogs have went through by being abused, killed and rehomed.

Danielle McCallum
Danielle McCallum says some owners are “too anxious to leave the house” after the negative stigma.

“They haven’t even thought about owners with amazing dogs who are well trained – instead they have filled us with more anxiety.

“What about dogs on muzzles who have to suffer? Why can’t we blame the owners and place harsher punishments on them?

“People don’t realise how much people’s mental health are affected by situations like these – situations that the government are putting us in every day.

“Some of us are too anxious even to go to work.

“There are owners too anxious to leave the house, walk the dogs, because we don’t know what we’re going to face at the other side.”

‘I will never, ever give up on XL bully dogs’

Taylor Stirling, a 21-year-old mum from Keith, has been shuttling the XL bully dogs over the border since the English ban was announced.

Although she wasn’t surprised by the news, she accused the Scottish government of “taking the easy way out”.

Speaking to The P&J, she said: “It’s a bit of a disappointment that Scotland was not strong enough to stand up and say ‘no we are going to find a better solution’.

“This is just a quick and easy alternative for the government. They are panicking after realizing the number of dogs that are coming up here.

“I will never, ever give up on these dogs like I wouldn’t give up on my kids. It’s not fair on them.

Taylor Stirling and her XL bully Terra.

“I am planning on writing to my local MPs to see if we can get our point across.

“We are not saying that nothing should be done but this isn’t the correct way to go about it.

“This is an easy way out that will kill off an amazing breed.”

XL bully owners will be left counting the cost of ban

Suzie Becci recently took in stray XL bully called Cookie, after she was left for dead outside a vet on Christmas Eve.

The Ellon dog lover, who has rehomed dogs for more than 15 years, said the ban will have knock-on effects to owners and the dogs themselves.

Owners will only be able to obtain a certificate of exemption if their dog has been neutered and Suzie said this will prove costly for owners.

She said: “We are going to be left with a surplus of these dogs that are not fit to be rehomed and charities are not going to have enough space to keep them all.

“The costs are going to escalate especially with the vets up here. The prices they charge for animals to be neutered is astronomical.

Suzy Becci with Cookie
Suzy Becci with Cookie, who was abandoned on Christmas Eve. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“This way it will bring extra costs to owners and it’s bad for dogs who won’t be allowed to go to the day care anymore.

“Most of the problems have been down in south England, we never have an issue here and I fear that we will be punished because of that.

“The focus is on the 10 per cent of bad ones, caused by the owners in my opinion, but people will forget the other 90 per cent which are like Cookie – a good natured and well- behaved dog.”

‘You could raise a killer Pomeranian’

Inverness XL bully owner James Reese decided he wanted an XL bully after watching one of the John Wick movies.

He said: “I always thought the look of that dog was really beautiful and unique.”

The South Carolina native grew up in a rural area where stray dogs would often get dumped.

His family would take them in and he said helping those dogs taught him it’s more nurture than nature.

He said: “You could raise a killer Pomeranian. Their bites wouldn’t do as much damage, but if you have a sweet, big dog that would never bite anyone, that doesn’t come into play.”

James immigrated to Inverness in 2021 and got his dog Porter shortly after.

While very energetic, he has never displayed any behavioural problems and James hired a private dog trainer to help burn off some of his energy.

He suggested obedience training should be more readily available for XL bully owners, instead of banning the breed.

If a law does come in, Mr Reese said he planned on applying for an exemption, in effect a licence, to keep Porter.

Yousaf in U-turn over XL bully ban in Scotland

Today’s announcement comes after Humza Yousaf previously said that he thought there was no need for a ban due to tighter controls in Scotland.

However, the First Minister has performed a U-turned after reports of XL bullies being shipped over the border from England.

On Thursday, the SNP leader told MSPs the government would replicate the ban introduced by the Westminster government.

More details on the timings and implementation of the ban are set to be revealed next week.

Speaking in parliament, he said: “What has become clear, I’m afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland.

“We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland.”

Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs

