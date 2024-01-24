Alastair Campbell to give food for thought at Highland Business Dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Alastair Campbell to give food for thought at Highland Business Dinner

The event will take place in Inverness to celebrate the region’s successes over the past year.

By Alex Banks
Alastair Campbell has been named as the keynote speaker for the Highland Business Dinner. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce
Alastair Campbell has been named as the keynote speaker for the Highland Business Dinner. Image: Inverness Chamber of Commerce

The keynote speaker at this year’s Highland Business Dinner has been revealed.

Alastair Campbell will speak to attendees of the event at The Drumossie Hotel on May 17.

Hosted by Inverness Chamber of Commerce, the dinner recognises the “diversity of the region’s business landscape, its professionals, leaders and entrepreneurs”.

Mr Campbell is best known for his role as former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s spokesman.

He has also written 19 books in the past 16 years including a number one best-selling analysis of what it takes to win in politics, business and sport.

Alastair Campbell to give dinner guests food for thought

Mr Campbell is looking forward to his speech at the Highland Business Dinner.

He said he may even play a tune or two during his visit to one of “the most beautiful places on earth”.

Mr Campbell once busked around the world and has performed his bagpipes in front of 2,500 people in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Alastair Campbell played a virtual lament on the bagpipes.

Mr Campbell said: “Inverness and the surrounding area rank for me among the most beautiful places on earth. I have had some great times there in the past.

“In this election year I am also looking forward to getting a sense of the political lie of the land, given the importance of Scotland in the UK election as a whole.

“And if you ask me nicely, I might bring my pipes with me.”

Alastair’s career has spanned four decades and now co-hosts ‘The Rest is Politics’ podcast, along with Rory Stewart.

Highland Business Dinner guests in for a treat, says chief executive

Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr believes guests are in for a “fascinating evening” with Mr Campbell.

He said: “Alastair has worked at the heart of government and has been at the forefront of British political strategy for several decades.

“That alone would be enough to provide a fascinating evening for our guests.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“But as someone who has been open about his struggles with mental health and alcohol, Alastair brings so much more than that.

“I’m confident that he will be insightful and provocative and that we will all leave the event with new ideas.

“And with renewed hope for the change we can make if we work together.”

The Highland Business Dinner will celebrate the region’s successes over the past year.

More from Business

Local HeRo of the Year winner at cHeRries Awards 2023 Neve McPherson, Peterson Energy Logistics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2024: Deadline for entries looming with a host of accolades up for…
Unavoidable fees cost consumers £2.2 billion every year, figures suggest (PA)
‘Drip pricing’ set to be banned as part of online shopping reforms
The charity is calling on political parties to pledge to do more for the grassroots industry in the upcoming election (Clarissa Debenham/Alamy/PA)
Grassroots music venues had ‘worst year’ for closures in a decade, report says
Motor insurance customers who buy cover monthly can end up paying hundreds of pounds more than those who pay for policies annually, Which? said (Ben Birchall/PA)
£300 yearly difference ‘between paying monthly and annually for motor insurance’
Ofcom is expected to release the findings of its review into the universal service provided by Royal Mail (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Regulator to report on potential Royal Mail reforms
An advert for AGA electric cookers has been banned over claims it had the lowest running costs of any similar range (Alamy/PA)
AGA advert banned over ‘lowest running cost’ claim
The Co-op said it will open new shops and increase its membership as part of a growth plan (Co-op/PA)
Co-op targets new shops and expanding membership in growth strategy
British Gas services are to be integrated into Samsung’s SmartThings app as part of a new scheme between the two companies to boost consumer energy saving (Samsung/British Gas/PA)
British Gas partners with Samsung on smart home energy saving scheme
A new ‘easy read’ guide to help people with learning disabilities spot the signs of scams has been launched (Tim Goode/PA)
New guide gives people with learning disabilities accessible scams advice
Laura Jarvie, the new head of Scotland for Cerulian Winds, next to a floating turbine.
New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for energy firm Cerulean Winds

Conversation