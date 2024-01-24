Alastair Campbell to give food for thought at Highland Business Dinner

The keynote speaker at this year’s Highland Business Dinner has been revealed.

Alastair Campbell will speak to attendees of the event at The Drumossie Hotel on May 17.

Hosted by Inverness Chamber of Commerce, the dinner recognises the “diversity of the region’s business landscape, its professionals, leaders and entrepreneurs”.

Mr Campbell is best known for his role as former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s spokesman.

He has also written 19 books in the past 16 years including a number one best-selling analysis of what it takes to win in politics, business and sport.

Alastair Campbell to give dinner guests food for thought

Mr Campbell is looking forward to his speech at the Highland Business Dinner.

He said he may even play a tune or two during his visit to one of “the most beautiful places on earth”.

Mr Campbell once busked around the world and has performed his bagpipes in front of 2,500 people in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Mr Campbell said: “Inverness and the surrounding area rank for me among the most beautiful places on earth. I have had some great times there in the past.

“In this election year I am also looking forward to getting a sense of the political lie of the land, given the importance of Scotland in the UK election as a whole.

“And if you ask me nicely, I might bring my pipes with me.”

Alastair’s career has spanned four decades and now co-hosts ‘The Rest is Politics’ podcast, along with Rory Stewart.

Highland Business Dinner guests in for a treat, says chief executive

Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr believes guests are in for a “fascinating evening” with Mr Campbell.

He said: “Alastair has worked at the heart of government and has been at the forefront of British political strategy for several decades.

“That alone would be enough to provide a fascinating evening for our guests.

“But as someone who has been open about his struggles with mental health and alcohol, Alastair brings so much more than that.

“I’m confident that he will be insightful and provocative and that we will all leave the event with new ideas.

“And with renewed hope for the change we can make if we work together.”

The Highland Business Dinner will celebrate the region’s successes over the past year.