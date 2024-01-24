Exclusive: Former Dons boss tells us just what he thinks of Stewart Milne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Exclusive: Former Dons boss tells us just what he thinks of Stewart Milne

And a top Aberdeen lawyer reveals Stewart Milne Group's founder is a 'terrible' golfer.

Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year. Image: Ross MacDonald/ SNS Group
By Keith Findlay

Ex-Aberdeen FC boss Derek McInnes has praised the leadership qualities of north-east construction tycoon Stewart Milne.

Milne is now trying to come to terms with the collapse of his eponymous building firm.

Stewart Milne Group (SMG) should have been looking forward to celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

But it crashed into administration on January 8, with 217 jobs axed.

Scottish subsidiaries of SMG, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, ceased trading with immediate effect and all live projets were halted.

Last week, sacked workers told The Press and Journal they were “gobsmacked” by the devastating news.

Read more: Here’s what Stewart Milne Group boss told sacked workers as business came crashing down

McInnes and Milne

Milne was chairman of the Dons for more than two decades. He remains on the board.

McInnes was manager at Pittodrie for eight years, including a near-seven year spell with Milne at the helm as chairman, until March 2021.

The pair remain close and speak to each other regularly. Their families are close too.

McInnes is now manager of Kilmarnock FC.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group

He told the P&J his fomer chairman at Pittodrie was “still working extremely hard to find a way through this difficult situation”.

The 52-year-old added: “I feel I can still learn so much from him.

“His work ethic is second to none. He could have kicked back and enjoyed retirement.”

‘Always very proud of his workforce’

Paying further tribute to Aberdeen FC’s former owner and chairman, McInnes said: “He was always very proud of his workforce and with the fact he’d managed to retain a lot of people over the years.

“For me, the manager-owner relationship was always really strong.

“To have such a key decision-maker who is also someone close to you is vitally important.

“Whenever you get people in between you, it can make things much more difficult.

“From the outset, Stewart kept abreast of everything we tried to do at the club.”

Chairman Stewart Milne, left, and manager Derek McInnes celebrate the Dons' League Cup success in 2014.
Chairman Stewart Milne, left, and manager Derek McInnes celebrate the Dons’ League Cup success in 2014. Image: SNS Group

McInnes said he and Milne had one-on-one “board meetngs” over coffeee at the chairman’s luxury home in Aberdeen once a month.

“We established a really strong relationship,” the ex-Don said, adding Milne’s support came in “so many different ways”.

This was the case even during  diffcult times when results did not go their way and the club was struggling.

‘Rock solid’ chairman

He continued: “Stewart was 100% solid. He supported the whole organisation from the girls in the kitchen and the cleaner, Susan, to the groundstaff and all the football staff.

“Everybody knew we were in good hands with Stewart at the helm.

“He never looked for any credit. And he didn’t expect to be popular all the time.”

Milne recognised the value of having the right people in key roles, McInnes said, adding: “He valued every employee. He was rock solid, with really strong leadership traits.”

He supported the whole organisation from the girls in the kitchen and the cleaner, Susan, to the groundstaff and all the football staff.”

Derek McInnes

SMG’s founder should now be trying to “get some respite” from recent business challenges McInnes said.

He added: “I was aware of issues that had been going on. He has been trying to salvage and rescue a difficult situation over the last few years.

“But he will pick himelf up and fight for what’s right.”

Construction entrepreneur and former Dons chairman Stewart Milne.
Construction entrepreneur and former Dons chairman Stewart Milne. Image: Big Partnership

The former Dons boss has worked with two other entrepreneurial Scottish football club chairmen in George Brown, formerly of St Johnstone, and Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie.

Milne and Brown are “similarly very successful men” from their local areas and always quick to lend support to their communities, MacInnes said, adding: “Billy is the same.

“All three have similar traits Having that really solid support from the people you work for is vitally important.”

The family man and ‘terrible’ golfer

Aberdeen lawyer Elaine Farquharson-Black, partner in Brodies and chairwoman of Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, has also known Milne for many years.

She said: “What he seems to be, he is – self-effacing, good-humoured, down to earth, family-oriented, hard-working and resilient, but a terrible golfer.

“He has endless energy and his positive can-do attitude is infectious. He is very supportive of others and that encouragement enhances self-confidence, drives people to achieve more and inspires loyalty.

“I have always felt that I work with him on projects, not for him.”

Elaine Farquharson-Black.
Elaine Farquharson-Black. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

SMG’s sudden collapse earlier this month left housebuilding projects unfinished.

These sites include Charleston in Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath, Ballumbie Rise in Dundee and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder.

More from Business

Royal Mail’s universal service obligation stipulates that it must deliver letters six days a week to all UK addresses for the price of a stamp (Joe Giddens/PA)
What is being proposed under the Royal Mail delivery shake-up and why?
Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal has appointed himself to the board of Metro Bank (Mike Egerton/PA)
Colombian billionaire joins Metro Bank board after leading rescue deal
Eurostar said its passenger numbers increased by more than a fifth last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar records 22% jump in passenger numbers
The shelf watch will identify countries of origin and the price of the produce.
Coming to a supermarket near you: NFU Scotland launches extensive food survey
Dave Ward has responded to the Ofcom report (PA)
Union to put forward its own report on future of Royal Mail
The group has warned it may need a Government subsidy to survive (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Royal Mail could deliver letters just three days a week, says Ofcom
Trees are cut into wooden pellets and burnt as biomass fuel (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Government cannot prove biomass sustainably sourced, says National Audit Office
The brand said that trading so far in January has been slow (Revolution Bars/PA)
Revolution Bars slashes outlook as young customers hit by cost of living
UK businesses growth increased to a seven-month high in January but factories were hit by the Red Sea crisis (David Davies/PA)
UK business activity grows but factories hit by Red Sea crisis
The People’s Bank of China will cut the ratio of reserves banks must hold to help boost the slowing economy (AP)
China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Conversation