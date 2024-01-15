Stewart Milne Group: Workers ‘gobsmacked’ over firm’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Stewart Milne Group: Workers ‘gobsmacked’ over firm’s collapse

One of them tells the P&J the company felt like family.

Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen.
Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

“Scary” and “gobsmacked” were among words used by redundant employees of Stewart Milne Group (SMG) to describe their reaction to losing their jobs.

About 50 of them attended a meeting in the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen today.

Officials from Unite the Union were on hand to explain what happens now.

Some of it, such as redundancy pay, is defined by statute.

But the ex-SMG workers are also being encouraged to claim protective awards.

Unite has claimed SMG failed to properly consult workers about the redundancies.

Where firms fail to follow the correct process, employment tribunals can make “protective” awards worth from 45 days to 90 days of full pay.

Stewart Milne Group's headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill.
Stewart Milne Group’s headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill. Image: Simon Walton

SMG had its headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

The mostly male gathering at today’s meeting represented different age groups, from people who were not long into their careers at SMG to those with decades of work for the construction firm behind them.

Unusually in redundancy situations, no-one had a bad word to say about their former bosses.

One ex-worker said the business felt like family.

Stewart Milne Homes' Charleston Cove development in Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Homes’ unfinished Charleston Cove development in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Even so, the company’s collapse into administration last Monday, with 217 jobs axed and 112 retained as SMG operations are wound down, came like a bolt out of the blue.

Scott Geddes, 30, of Aberdeen, worked for the firm in two phases totalling nine years.

The bricklayer said he’d noticed SMG projects “slowing down” but assumed it was just the normal slackening off seen around this time of year.

He learned his fate, like most of the rest of the Aberdeenshire firm’s workforce, in a Teams call.

Bricklayer Scott Geddes.
Bricklayer Scott Geddes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He told The Press and Journal his immediate reaction was one of “panic”.

Although he has no dependents, the household bills keep coming and it may be up to six weeks before he has any redundancy pay coming in.

He was in the middle of selling his home when the devastating news came.

“It’s scary,” he said, adding:”Without a job it’s a struggle.”

He said he’d already been offered new work and was, in the meantime, relying on family members for support.

Like others who attended the meeting, Mr Geddes has moved quickly to secure a new job but others are not so lucky. “There’s not really a lot of work out there just now,” he added.

Derek Melvin, 63, is fortunate enough to have paid off his mortgage but is not ready to retire.

“I can’t afford to,” the joiner said, adding: “I reduced my hours two or three years ago but still worked four days a week.”

Mr Melvin, who lives in Durres, near Banchory, clocked up 27 years at SMG.

Joiner Derek Melvin.
Joiner Derek Melvin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He worked for the firm four times but it all came to a crashing end last Monday.

While other employees found out about the company’s demise around 3.30pm, others learned the bad news through a second Teams call or via text messages between them.

It was 5.30pm by the time Mr Melvin found out he and nearly everyone else employed by SMG were out of work.

He added: “We were told we would get letters throught the post and that was the end of it.

“We’d known something was going on – there were no new sites starting.

It was quite a shock the way it happened. We didn’t expect to be told we were out of work.”

Derek Melvin, ex-Stewart Milne Group worker.

“But in a newsletter that came out in December, they’d told us all how well the company was doing and that it had gone back to making a profit.”

“It was quite a shock the way it happened. We didn’t expect to be told we were out of work.”

Mr Melvin said he had some work lined up for this summer, with other new roles with local businesses on Royal Deeside in the pipeline.

‘We thought our jobs were safe’

James Brander, 64, of Macduff, was edging closer to retirement when he lost his job.

He’d worked as a painter and decorator for the company for more than four decades.

His job took him to housing developments all over the north-east.

He’d noticed work coming to a standstill on an affordable homes project in Cove, Aberdeen.

But last Monday’s news was still unexpected, he said, adding: “We thought our jobs were safe.”

Painter and decorator James Brander.
Painter and decorator James Brander. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Brander said it was a “disappointing” end to SMG.

But he also paid tribute to its founder and owner, Stewart Milne.

“I did some work on his own home,” he said, adding: “He knew everything about me. A great man.”

Norman Simpson, 55, started out as a bricklayer and went on to become a site supervisor.”

He worked for the firm for 35 years. “Everybody knew everybody,” he said, adding: “It was like working for a big family.

Site supervior Norman Simpson.
Site supervior Norman Simpson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I knew they’d been struggling for the past two of three years but just didn’t see the hammer falling.

“I was gobsmacked when it happened.”

Mr Simpson, who lives near Huntly with his wife and two grown-up children, said he was “going to survive it” financially.

Other workers, particularly those with young families, will be harder hit, he added.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group

More from Business

Shares fell again in London on Monday (Lucy North/PA)
FTSE 100 closes down as retailers and banks weigh
Rekom runs around 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country including its Proud Mary venue in Cardiff (Kay Zieba/Rekom/PA)
Venues at risk as nightclub giant Rekom UK set to hire administrators
The number of people driving over the Skye Bridge is increasing Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This needs to change urgently'. Calls for cash for Skye as visitor numbers rocket
Former Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has been hired by Morrisons owner CD&R (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ex-Tesco chief Sir Dave Lewis hired as adviser by Morrisons owner
Last month, the CMA said formula prices had risen by a quarter over the past two years (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Asda and Tesco join Iceland in cutting cost of Aptamil baby formula
Original staff of Norvite standing by tractor.
North-east livestock feed company celebrates 50 years in business and puts focus on the…
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she is concerned young people are missing out because of working from home (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Young people may be missing out because of home working, says Gillian Keegan
A baby in a high chair looks towards a bottle of milk in the foreground (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Asda becomes second supermarket to cut cost of Aptamil baby formula
BrewDog beer glasses.
North-east MSP seeks meeting with BrewDog over pay
A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone (PA)
ICO to examine legality of using personal data to train generative AI models

Conversation