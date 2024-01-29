Up Helly Aa: Fully booked Shetland businesses ready for tourism boom

Shetland businesses are bracing for the Up Helly Aa festival, which could see the town’s numbers double.

For 24 hours on the last Tuesday of January, Lerwick is the location of Shetland’s biggest annual fire festival.

Hotels in the town say rooms are now fully booked until next Wednesday once the festival is over.

For the first time, women will take part in the Jarl squad alongside this year’s Guizer Jarl, Richard Moar – a man who has waited a long time for his big moment.

Up Helly Aa has ‘massive impact’ on Lerwick businesses

Brad Wiseman, general manager of Glen Orchy House, said all of its 23 rooms are full ahead of the festival.

He believes the festival comes at a “pivotal time”, due to it falling in a quieter period of tourism.

Brad said: “Of course it has huge benefits for the local economy and small businesses.

“The island generally sees its busiest months between April and August, but Up Helly Aa means a lot of people are about.

“Many places around here rely on tourism and for one of our top 10 periods to fall in January gives a massive boost.

“It falls at a great time when the likes of hotels and B&Bs might usually be a lot quieter.

“We have 23 rooms and all of them are full from tonight until at least next Wednesday.

“It’s brilliant for us as our income for the next six days is a lot higher than the past couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Alder Lodge Guest House is also full with guests staying past the festival, according to owner Alan Manson.

He said: “Up Helly Aa boosts everything locally immensely – our 10 rooms are completely full already.

“We have guests in now who are staying until well after the festival is finished so it’s a knock-on effect. It’s great, especially after such a quiet start to the year.

“People are crying out for accommodation – so many want to come and see the festival.

“I used to attend myself but now we’re just so busy in the guest house.”

Cafe bookings flying as Lerwick numbers could double

The Olive Tree director Brian Minty believes Lerwick could see its population double for this year’s festival.

He said: “It would be a really quiet period of the year without Up Helly Aa – it’s a big boost with people travelling from all over the world.

“It is needed for a lot of places, we have around 7,500 people who live here and the festival can bring it up to between 12,000-15,000.

“I know restaurants which are open in the evening are always full as well.

“It’s not just the Tuesday, but more so the build up to it – today, tomorrow and Monday will be really busy days for us.”

Esther Jeromson, who owns Love from Shetland, said it would be a very quiet month without Up Helly Aa.

She makes all of the products in the gift shop by hand, using her own goats milk.

Esther said: “We see a lot of visitors from all over – which is really good. Otherwise it would be a very quiet month.

“They (tourists) like to take bits back with them. Most visitors love to buy things handmade and from here so we do well.