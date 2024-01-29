17-year-old driver took police on 100mph chase through Aberdeenshire countryside

A 17-year-old driver who took police on a 100mph high-speed chase has been banned from the roads.

The Turriff teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving his white Seat dangerously and at excessive speed on the A947 road.

Police pursuing the teenager saw him veer into the opposing lane while trying to overtake other vehicles and take corners blind.

The prolonged chase only ended when the 17-year-old ploughed the car into a field before crashing into a stream.

It is understood he had only passed his driving test six months before.

Police taken on high speed pursuit

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that at around 8.21pm on Wednesday January 24 this year police officers on mobile patrol on the A947 Turriff to Oldmeldrum Road saw the teenager’s white Seat overtaking another vehicle on a blind bend.

The officers turned their vehicle around and activated their blue lights and siren as they began their pursuit.

They attempted to make up ground on the driver but the teenager accelerated to around 95mph on the “twisty and narrow” roads, Mr Kerr said.

His car was briefly lost from view and the officers took the view that the teenager was failing to stop.

An official police pursuit was declared as the teenager continued to drive at around 80mph towards Fyvie on a road with no central markings while taking blind corners at break-neck pace.

The teenager then overtook a van and a car while hitting 100mph before taking a series of sharp bends on the route between Cuminestown Road and Teuchar Road.

Police continued the pursuit, but the teenager was again lost from view.

As they took a right-hand bend they saw his car had entered a field and crashed into a burn.

The airbags had deployed and no one at the scene appeared to be injured.

In the dock, the teenager pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving.

‘Police pursuit over long distance’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie called for background reports to be carried out before sentencing.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told the teenager: “This involved a police pursuit over a prolonged distance and driving of a dangerous nature.

“The matter is too serious for me to deal with today without first making enquiries.”

Sheriff Cooke deferred sentence on the teenager until next month in order for a criminal just social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also disqualified the boy from driving.

