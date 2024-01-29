17-year-old driver took police on 100mph chase through Aberdeenshire countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
17-year-old driver took police on 100mph chase through Aberdeenshire countryside

The Turriff teen only passed his test six months ago but has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted dangerous driving.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A 17-year-old driver who took police on a 100mph high-speed chase has been banned from the roads.

The Turriff teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving his white Seat dangerously and at excessive speed on the A947 road.

Police pursuing the teenager saw him veer into the opposing lane while trying to overtake other vehicles and take corners blind.

The prolonged chase only ended when the 17-year-old ploughed the car into a field before crashing into a stream.

It is understood he had only passed his driving test six months before.

Police taken on high speed pursuit

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that at around 8.21pm on Wednesday January 24 this year police officers on mobile patrol on the A947 Turriff to Oldmeldrum Road saw the teenager’s white Seat overtaking another vehicle on a blind bend.

The officers turned their vehicle around and activated their blue lights and siren as they began their pursuit.

They attempted to make up ground on the driver but the teenager accelerated to around 95mph on the “twisty and narrow” roads, Mr Kerr said.

His car was briefly lost from view and the officers took the view that the teenager was failing to stop.

An official police pursuit was declared as the teenager continued to drive at around 80mph towards Fyvie on a road with no central markings while taking blind corners at break-neck pace.

The teenager then overtook a van and a car while hitting 100mph before taking a series of sharp bends on the route between Cuminestown Road and Teuchar Road.

Police continued the pursuit, but the teenager was again lost from view.

As they took a right-hand bend they saw his car had entered a field and crashed into a burn.

The airbags had deployed and no one at the scene appeared to be injured.

In the dock, the teenager pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous driving.

‘Police pursuit over long distance’

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie called for background reports to be carried out before sentencing.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told the teenager: “This involved a police pursuit over a prolonged distance and driving of a dangerous nature.

“The matter is too serious for me to deal with today without first making enquiries.”

Sheriff Cooke deferred sentence on the teenager until next month in order for a criminal just social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also disqualified the boy from driving.

