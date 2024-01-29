Aberdeen shops’ anger at disposable vape ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen shops’ anger at disposable vape ban

City shop owners have blamed 'interfering' government for hurting their profits.

By Kaya Macleod
Premier Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.
Premier Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

Angry Aberdeen shop owners have said a ban on the sale of disposable vapes will impact their profits.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced he will bring forward legislation to ban the sale of disposable vapes in the UK.

The move is aimed at tackling the rise in young people vaping and protecting children’s health.

But it has been met with strong objectives from business owners in Aberdeen.

Profit concerns of disposable vape ban

Retail worker Abdul Mohamed, who works for newsagent News and Chews in Bridge Street, said the shop sells up to 500 vapes a week.

He said: “It is a lot of money. This ban on disposable vapes means we will lose out on profit.

“Vapes make a large income for us as they take 30% of the profit margin for the shop.”

His concerns were shared by Jayasrw Pambala of newsagent Sweet News in Crown Street.

She said vapes were the “main product” the shop sold.

Aberdeen City Council is calling for a ban on the single use devices
Disposable vapes will be banned. Image: Laura Young

“This will have such a big impact on the business – vapes are the main products people buy,” she said.

“I understand the government is trying to protect the health of our youngsters, but we don’t sell vapes to underage youths.”

Abdul Mohamed, of News and Chews in Bridge Street, believes the government is “interfering”.

He added: “This is a very bad move from the government for businesses. We do not sell to underage people.”

Will move stop ‘proxy purchases’?

In December, a ban on cash sales of vapes and tobacco in Aberdeen’s Union Street was introduced to stop age-restricted products from getting into the hands of city youths.

Trading standards officers claimed action is needed to address the growing issue of “proxy purchasing” in the city.

That is when adults buy items such as vapes and cigarettes for those who are not old enough to legally buy them for themselves.

Refill Station vape shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

Emma Hobson, who works at Refill Station on Union Street, said young people purchasing vapes was a problem.

She said: “We get youngsters in all the time trying to purchase vapes.

“Most of the time the youngsters bring habitual drug users in to pay for them. All we can do is refuse service.

“The worry for this ban is that this issue is only going to get worse.”

Gurbrwet Singh, who works in Premier on Union Street, admits young people vaping is a “trend”.

The change in legislation, which will have to be approved by Parliament, is expected to come into effect early next year.