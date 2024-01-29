Aberdeen shops’ anger at disposable vape ban

Angry Aberdeen shop owners have said a ban on the sale of disposable vapes will impact their profits.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced he will bring forward legislation to ban the sale of disposable vapes in the UK.

The move is aimed at tackling the rise in young people vaping and protecting children’s health.

But it has been met with strong objectives from business owners in Aberdeen.

Profit concerns of disposable vape ban

Retail worker Abdul Mohamed, who works for newsagent News and Chews in Bridge Street, said the shop sells up to 500 vapes a week.

He said: “It is a lot of money. This ban on disposable vapes means we will lose out on profit.

“Vapes make a large income for us as they take 30% of the profit margin for the shop.”

His concerns were shared by Jayasrw Pambala of newsagent Sweet News in Crown Street.

She said vapes were the “main product” the shop sold.

“This will have such a big impact on the business – vapes are the main products people buy,” she said.

“I understand the government is trying to protect the health of our youngsters, but we don’t sell vapes to underage youths.”

Abdul Mohamed, of News and Chews in Bridge Street, believes the government is “interfering”.

He added: “This is a very bad move from the government for businesses. We do not sell to underage people.”

Will move stop ‘proxy purchases’?

In December, a ban on cash sales of vapes and tobacco in Aberdeen’s Union Street was introduced to stop age-restricted products from getting into the hands of city youths.

Trading standards officers claimed action is needed to address the growing issue of “proxy purchasing” in the city.

That is when adults buy items such as vapes and cigarettes for those who are not old enough to legally buy them for themselves.

Emma Hobson, who works at Refill Station on Union Street, said young people purchasing vapes was a problem.

She said: “We get youngsters in all the time trying to purchase vapes.

“Most of the time the youngsters bring habitual drug users in to pay for them. All we can do is refuse service.

“The worry for this ban is that this issue is only going to get worse.”

Gurbrwet Singh, who works in Premier on Union Street, admits young people vaping is a “trend”.

The change in legislation, which will have to be approved by Parliament, is expected to come into effect early next year.