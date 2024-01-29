New farm shop near Dinnet APPROVED despite fears about ‘excess car trips’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New farm shop near Dinnet APPROVED despite fears about ‘excess car trips’

It is hoped visitors to popular attractions such as the Burn O' Vat and Loch Kinord will swing by for a tasty treat.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression for organic farm with shop and cafe near Aboyne. Image: Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services
Artist impression for organic farm with shop and cafe near Aboyne. Image: Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services

Plans for a new farm shop and cafe near Dinnet have been approved amid efforts to turn Deeside into more of a “day out destination”.

Labib, Fiona and Aidan-Blair Hassoun’s application for the business was rubber-stamped by the Cairngorms planning committee despite some objections.

The “focused and driven” Aberdeen family had applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to build Balbegon Farm complex at Logie Coldstone.

The proposed new organic farm shop and cafe near Dinnet
The proposed new organic farm shop and cafe. Image: Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services

Council officials worried about the impact on the environment, arguing customers would need to “heavily rely” on cars to get there.

And they urged elected members to bin the proposal.

However, the committee decided the “fantastic” proposal would provide a welcome boost to business in the area.

Local produce, event space and staff accommodation on site

The trio unveiled their desire to create a “most enjoyable and worthwhile day out destination” to residents and visitors alike last summer.

They felt the facility would “enhance” the area and add to popular attractions nearby such as the Burn O’ Vat and Loch Kinord.

Now approved, the “quality” cafe and farm shop will offer fresh, seasonal and locally sourced artisan produce.

Loch Kinord
It is hoped those visiting nearby Loch Kinord will stop by the new farm shop and cafe. Image: NatureScot

Fruit and vegetables will be grown on the site that will later be sold in the shop and used in the cafe, which will have cover for 50 diners.

The upper level of the building has a multi-use space that could be used for various events – including weddings.

Staff accommodation will be created on site in a bid to retain employees and reduce the need for workers to commute back and forth.

Split opinions over Deeside farm shop and cafe plan

But planners had recommended the plan be refused as they were concerned visitors would have no choice but to drive there.

They noted that no public transport routes are nearby due to its remote location.

There was also a fear that those walking or cycling to the facility would be at risk of harm as the access road is frequently used by lorries.

Meanwhile, nine members of the public objected too.

Digital rendering of the proposed Deeside farm shop and cafe
Fruit and vegetables will be grown and later sold on the site. Image: Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services

Those opposing to the plan raised road safety concerns due to an influx in traffic, potential flooding and a lack of electric vehicle charging facilities.

There was also some concern that the shop wouldn’t be viable as it would not get any passing trade.

But those backing the plan welcomed the jobs it would bring and the additional support for producers in the rural area.

They also argued the dog-friendly cafe and shop would be attractive to tourists, bringing a much-needed economic boost to the rural area.

‘Reliance on a car is not a sin’

At the planning meeting, Glenlivet member Eleanor Mackintosh questioned the argument about car journeys…

“How are rural communities going to go on surviving and thriving without the use of private cars?,” she said.

“I just can’t see how we are going to get anything if we are going to say, ‘you’re not going to use your cars guys’.”

Aberdeenshire councillor Ann Ross.
Aberdeenshire councillor Ann Ross said alarm bells were “really ringing” about the rural economy. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

While Aberdeenshire councillor Ann Ross raised concerns about the sustainability of businesses in more rural locations.

“Everybody in a rural area has to rely upon a car because public transport in rural areas is non-existent,” she explained.

“Reliance on a car is not a sin.

“I’m very concerned and alarm bells are really ringing about the rural economy.”

Development would bring ‘substantial’ investment to area

Peter Henry of Gerry Robb Architects told the committee Balbregon Farm was “perfectly positioned” to benefit from passing trade.

He explained that the site was located centrally to busy attractions including the Tarland Trails and the Muir of Dinnet Nature Reserve.

And in one last attempt to persuade the committee, Mr Henry said the Hassoun family was keen to make a “substantial” investment in the area.

Digital rendering of Balbregon Farm.
The development will see the Hassoun family make a “substantial” investment in the rural area. Image: Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services

Applicant Fiona Hassoun noted that there were no similar businesses like this in the area.

She said: “Diversification will allow us to grow, flourish and create wealth that would ultimately benefit the local community.”

Ms Hassoun also hoped the development would offer “valuable” employment opportunities.

What did the committee have to say?

Member Lauren MacCallum said the site would bring a huge benefit to cyclists.

She explained: “Cafe culture within the cycling community is very high and having somewhere to stop is important.

“There is a lack of opportunities at the moment as there is no proper facility.”

While Ann Ross said the committee had to be “realistic” and gave her backing to the entrepreneurs.

Following debate, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the plans.

You can see the Dinnet farm shop and cafe proposal here.

Last month, we revealed plans for a pizza takeaway and new general store in Dinnet.

Conversation