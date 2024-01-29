New farm shop near Dinnet APPROVED despite fears about ‘excess car trips’

Plans for a new farm shop and cafe near Dinnet have been approved amid efforts to turn Deeside into more of a “day out destination”.

Labib, Fiona and Aidan-Blair Hassoun’s application for the business was rubber-stamped by the Cairngorms planning committee despite some objections.

The “focused and driven” Aberdeen family had applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to build Balbegon Farm complex at Logie Coldstone.

Council officials worried about the impact on the environment, arguing customers would need to “heavily rely” on cars to get there.

And they urged elected members to bin the proposal.

However, the committee decided the “fantastic” proposal would provide a welcome boost to business in the area.

Local produce, event space and staff accommodation on site

The trio unveiled their desire to create a “most enjoyable and worthwhile day out destination” to residents and visitors alike last summer.

They felt the facility would “enhance” the area and add to popular attractions nearby such as the Burn O’ Vat and Loch Kinord.

Now approved, the “quality” cafe and farm shop will offer fresh, seasonal and locally sourced artisan produce.

Fruit and vegetables will be grown on the site that will later be sold in the shop and used in the cafe, which will have cover for 50 diners.

The upper level of the building has a multi-use space that could be used for various events – including weddings.

Staff accommodation will be created on site in a bid to retain employees and reduce the need for workers to commute back and forth.

Split opinions over Deeside farm shop and cafe plan

But planners had recommended the plan be refused as they were concerned visitors would have no choice but to drive there.

They noted that no public transport routes are nearby due to its remote location.

There was also a fear that those walking or cycling to the facility would be at risk of harm as the access road is frequently used by lorries.

Meanwhile, nine members of the public objected too.

Those opposing to the plan raised road safety concerns due to an influx in traffic, potential flooding and a lack of electric vehicle charging facilities.

There was also some concern that the shop wouldn’t be viable as it would not get any passing trade.

But those backing the plan welcomed the jobs it would bring and the additional support for producers in the rural area.

They also argued the dog-friendly cafe and shop would be attractive to tourists, bringing a much-needed economic boost to the rural area.

‘Reliance on a car is not a sin’

At the planning meeting, Glenlivet member Eleanor Mackintosh questioned the argument about car journeys…

“How are rural communities going to go on surviving and thriving without the use of private cars?,” she said.

“I just can’t see how we are going to get anything if we are going to say, ‘you’re not going to use your cars guys’.”

While Aberdeenshire councillor Ann Ross raised concerns about the sustainability of businesses in more rural locations.

“Everybody in a rural area has to rely upon a car because public transport in rural areas is non-existent,” she explained.

“Reliance on a car is not a sin.

“I’m very concerned and alarm bells are really ringing about the rural economy.”

Development would bring ‘substantial’ investment to area

Peter Henry of Gerry Robb Architects told the committee Balbregon Farm was “perfectly positioned” to benefit from passing trade.

He explained that the site was located centrally to busy attractions including the Tarland Trails and the Muir of Dinnet Nature Reserve.

And in one last attempt to persuade the committee, Mr Henry said the Hassoun family was keen to make a “substantial” investment in the area.

Applicant Fiona Hassoun noted that there were no similar businesses like this in the area.

She said: “Diversification will allow us to grow, flourish and create wealth that would ultimately benefit the local community.”

Ms Hassoun also hoped the development would offer “valuable” employment opportunities.

What did the committee have to say?

Member Lauren MacCallum said the site would bring a huge benefit to cyclists.

She explained: “Cafe culture within the cycling community is very high and having somewhere to stop is important.

“There is a lack of opportunities at the moment as there is no proper facility.”

While Ann Ross said the committee had to be “realistic” and gave her backing to the entrepreneurs.

Following debate, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the plans.

You can see the Dinnet farm shop and cafe proposal here.

Last month, we revealed plans for a pizza takeaway and new general store in Dinnet.