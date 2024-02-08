More quality shops in the pipeline for Union Street as traders capitalise on ‘game-changing’ grant scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More quality shops in the pipeline for Union Street as traders capitalise on ‘game-changing’ grant scheme

Property firm says Union Street trend is 'encouraging', but doing nothing about M&S closure plan 'not an option'.

Union Street in Aberdeen.
Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

The number of empty shops on Union Street in Aberdeen has fallen again, with high hopes that fresh efforts to fill units could result in more “quality” traders.

It continues a trend started in late 2022 for vacancies on the Granite City’s historic thoroughfare.

Richard Noble, managing director at commercial property specialist FG Burnett, counted 41 empty ground floor units on the Granite Mile at the start of this month.

The total is two fewer than six months ago amid efforts to bring Union Street “back to life”.

But it still makes up more than one-fifth (22%) of the ground floor retail space covered by the survey.

Firm tracks numbers and trends

FG Burnett has been tracking the number of units occupied and trading on Union Street for five years.

The firm’s biannual study also looks at any changing trends in use.

Occupiers who have opened on the north side of the street within the past six months include Oodles and Heavenly Desserts, a subdivision of the former Sainsbury’s convenience store.

Heavenly Desserts on Union Street.
Heavenly Desserts on Union Street. Image: FG Burnett

Another hot food operator, German Doner Kebab, opened in what was previously a Molton Brown fragrance outlet at 118 Union Street.

TAG Heuer Boutique opened on the corner of Belmont Street shortly before Christmas.

TAGHeuer in Aberdeen city centre.
TAG Heuer in Aberdeen city centre. Image: FG Burnett

Meanwhile, one occupier has ceased trading on the north side.

The Halifax bank closure continues a trend of the UK’s biggest high street banks trimming their property portfolios.

WH Smith, near the top of the street, is due to shut on Saturday, February 17.

The south side of the street has not fared well during the past six months.

Cosmetics retailer Lush relocated to Union Square, a branch of bookmaker Paddy Power closed and a temporary Poundworld store shut its doors.

There are just two new occupiers on the south side – both mobile phone repair shops.

Aberdeen city centre: Track the empty and occupied units

Mr Noble said his latest survey findings reflected an “encouraging” trend.

A positive of all the new entrants is the quality of their fit-outs, an important aspect for the re-energising of Union Street, he said.

He added: “I see these latest results as encouraging.

“Less voids is good news and the quality of the shop fits we have seen from the majority of new entrants is important.

Council scheme ‘a real game changer’

“I hear encouraging, positive feedback from parties looking to secure premises who are engaged with the city council on the Union Street Empty Shops Grant Scheme.

“That initiative has the potential to be a real game changer.”

The scheme offers grants worth up to 50% of project costs towards eligible physical works required for internal reconfiguration of vacant shops on Union Street to encourage reoccupation by new businesses and tenants.

Yesterday, we revealed that the owners of city centre cafe Cup are opening a “high end” coffee takeaway soon in a former whisky shop at 474 Union Street. 

Richard Noble, of FG Burnett, next to Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.
Richard Noble, of FG Burnett, next to Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: FG Burnett

Mr Noble continued: “Seeing upper floors coming back into use is as important as what is happening at ground floor level.

“The recent announcement that Aberdeen Inspired is to commission a feasibility study into unused upper floors is welcome, especially if barriers that stand in the way of development are identified and solutions figured out.

Our Union Street continue their work and, all in all, there is scope to be encouraged”.

Spectra and other events boost city centre

FG Burnett’s survey took place in advance of the annual Spectra event, Scotland’s Festival of Light, which returns to Aberdeen today and runs until Sunday.

Mr Noble said: “This is a huge crowd-puller focused on the redeveloped Union Terrace Gardens site, together with Marischal College and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

“It is well-established thinking that we must attract a steady stream of events into the city centre all year round to encourage visitors who spend when they come.”

Newcomers on Union Street include German Doner Kebab.
Newcomers on Union Street include German Doner Kebab. Image: FG Burnett

FG Burnett said it is “aware of a number of pipeline openings which will continue the positive trend”.

It is hoped the decrease in Union Street vacancies will continue “despite the inevitable closure here and there”.

M&S closure ‘a concern’

M&S on St Nicholas Street.
M&S on St Nicholas Street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Marks & Spencer’s decision to shut its St Nicholas Street store in mid-2025 and focus all investment in Aberdeen on its Union Square site, is a concern, FG Burnett said.

The firm added: “Such an important site having no plan is not an option.

“Marks & Spencer and the city council need to be fully engaged in making sure a solution is delivered. Developers will need considerable encouragement to get involved.”

