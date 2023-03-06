Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book

By Keith Findlay
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Andrew Smith has put his networking know-how into print. Image: Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith has put his networking know-how into print. Image: Andrew Smith

An award-winning networking entrepreneur has launched a book to help individuals and companies win more business.

Andrew Smith owned Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) for 14 years before agreeing to its sale at the end of 2022. During this time, it is estimated ABN helped firms win more than £27m worth of business.

The new book is called Cows, Not Cow: How To Make Your Business Networking Really Work.

It shares Mr Smith’s insights into organising more than 300 networking events.

It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years and the post-business sale period was the perfect time to move things forward.”

He has also attended in excess of 500 events and spoken to thousands of attendees, while helping networkers of all levels benefit as much as possible from networking.

The book is a “how to” guide, taking readers through the entire before, during, after and follow-up networking process.

Better networking

Mr Smith, who lives in Aberdeen, said: “Over the years I’ve learned some things about networking, so decided to write a book.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years and the post-business sale period was the perfect time to move things forward.

“Whatever your experience when it comes to networking, I believe the advice given in the book will make you a better networker, which in the long run will help you win more business.”

Image: Andrew Smith

The book’s title reflects the need to engage with as many people as possible, not just one or two, he said.

His top tips on how to set goals or commit to consistent networking sit alongside dos and don’ts.

Andrew Smith with Leigh Reid, the new owner of Aberdeen Business Network after a six-figure deal. Image: Engage PR

Mr Smith said companies had secured six-figure contracts as a result of their representatives attending ABN networking events.

This included attendees from print, telecommunications, motor trade, financial services and property leasing, among others.

He sold his business to former energy sector manager Leigh Reid, who now runs ABN.

Business awards

Mr Smith was named entrepreneurial supporter of the year in the 2014 Grampian Awards for Business Excellence and has also won Grampian business networker of the year.

He now runs a podcast – the same title as his book – with John Mellis, Smooth Radio host and managing director of podcasting firm, Mellis Media.

His book – is priced at £15 and can be purchased on Amazon.

