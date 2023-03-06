Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An award-winning networking entrepreneur has launched a book to help individuals and companies win more business.

Andrew Smith owned Aberdeen Business Network (ABN) for 14 years before agreeing to its sale at the end of 2022. During this time, it is estimated ABN helped firms win more than £27m worth of business.

The new book is called Cows, Not Cow: How To Make Your Business Networking Really Work.

It shares Mr Smith’s insights into organising more than 300 networking events.

He has also attended in excess of 500 events and spoken to thousands of attendees, while helping networkers of all levels benefit as much as possible from networking.

The book is a “how to” guide, taking readers through the entire before, during, after and follow-up networking process.

Better networking

Mr Smith, who lives in Aberdeen, said: “Over the years I’ve learned some things about networking, so decided to write a book.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years and the post-business sale period was the perfect time to move things forward.

“Whatever your experience when it comes to networking, I believe the advice given in the book will make you a better networker, which in the long run will help you win more business.”

The book’s title reflects the need to engage with as many people as possible, not just one or two, he said.

His top tips on how to set goals or commit to consistent networking sit alongside dos and don’ts.

Mr Smith said companies had secured six-figure contracts as a result of their representatives attending ABN networking events.

This included attendees from print, telecommunications, motor trade, financial services and property leasing, among others.

He sold his business to former energy sector manager Leigh Reid, who now runs ABN.

Business awards

Mr Smith was named entrepreneurial supporter of the year in the 2014 Grampian Awards for Business Excellence and has also won Grampian business networker of the year.

He now runs a podcast – the same title as his book – with John Mellis, Smooth Radio host and managing director of podcasting firm, Mellis Media.

His book – is priced at £15 and can be purchased on Amazon.