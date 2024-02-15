19th Century Caithness B&B up for sale at £435,000

A Caithness bed and breakfast which dates back to the 19th century is on the market with a price of £435,000.

Strathy Inn, near Thurso, offers three guest rooms as well as a traditional snug bar.

Parts of the property date from 1810 when it was a coaching inn – extending in line with a growing demand for accommodation and food.

ASG Commercial, which is managing the sale, said there is “no doubt” the sale provides an exciting opportunity for new owners.

The current owners are looking to sell as they head towards retirement, having had the business for 17 years.

Strathy Inn a ‘striking’ property in Caithness

ASG Commercial said Strathy Inn is well-known and benefits from a good reputation for its quality.

The selling agents said the business is able to trade all-year round with its high season between April and October.

The brochure states: “There is no doubt that the purchase of the Strathy Inn offers an exciting opportunity.

“This welcoming Inn offers guests a high standard of accommodation in both the bar areas. The three letting bedrooms are all individually finished to a beautiful standard.”

The property offers a number of buildings across the property, including a five-bed house.

The brochure continues: “The five-bed house was originally built in the 1970’s and was taken to a certain point before construction stopped.

“At some point before the current owners bought the property the building was allowed to deteriorate.

“Currently the windows, possibly significant sections of the roof, and some internal areas which had previously been fitted out, will require to be reconditioned.

“Anyone taking on this property with the view of completing the development would be advised to have it surveyed and then verified with the statutory authority as to what would need to be undertaken to complete the build.”

It also has its own barn, owner’s accommodation as well as a restaurant/bar.

Room prices at the B&B range from £90 to £115 per night.

Hotel sits in ‘beautiful location’ on North Coast 500

ASG Commercial said the Inn, which sits within the village of Strathy, is a “prime location”, offering direct access to the North Coast 500.

The selling agents also believes it’s well placed for those taking on the John O’Groats to Lands’ End challenge.

ASG Commercial said: “The opportunity to relax in a comfortable outside space makes the most of the beautiful location.

“This region has long been a Mecca for the outdoor sports enthusiast.

“Not only does the area host an impressive range of top fishing rivers and lochs, it is a prime destination for all outdoors sports.

“The northern coastline boasts an impressive array of spectacular beaches, hill climbing, walking and family activities.

“Strathy is perfectly centrally located for easy access to both coastlines.”