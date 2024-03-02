Jordan White driven to avoid repeat of Ross County play-off drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan White driven to avoid repeat of Ross County play-off drama

The Staggies currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, ahead of this weekend's trip to Hibernian.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Jordan White says last season’s dramatic escape gives Ross County all the incentive they need to avoid another relegation play-off.

The Staggies, who occupy 11th spot, are four points adrift of both St Johnstone and Aberdeen – although they have a seven-point cushion ahead of bottom side Livingston.

County have taken four points from their last two home games, but are back on the road today when they face Hibernian at Easter Road.

With 11 games remaining, County know they must continue to rack up points to prevent a repeat of last season’s second-bottom finish.

County were put through a play-off against Partick Thistle, in which the Staggies trailed by three goals with 19 minutes remaining before surging back to force extra-time and ultimately penalties.

Ross County’s players during the penalty shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Josh Sims netted the winning spot-kick to retain County’s top-flight status and although the outcome was the desired one, White is desperate to avoid going through a similarly nerve-shredding scenario.

White said: “We should be doing better than we have been because we don’t want to be in the same position as last season – or even worse.

“We want to keep things in our own hands, stick together and stay in this league.

“The memory of the play-offs last year should drive us on.

“The feeling of getting through it at the time was great, but it’s not something you want to put yourself through.

“We were happy afterwards – but the biggest feeling was relief.

“The manager has touched on it – there are good teams in the Championship so it won’t be easy.

“It’s a lose-lose for the Premiership team because everyone expects you to win and you have everything to lose.

“It’s not something we want to be in. We want to get out of it and move up the table.

“We’ve had a couple of good results but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves because there’s a lot of hard work to come.”

Cowie has put faith in Staggies’ forwards

Experienced attacker White has been part of a three-pronged attack which Cowie has assembled in the last two matches, along with Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray.

White took his tally for the season to six by netting his first goal since November against St Mirren, while Brophy netted a double in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Livingston.

Ross County's Eamonn Brophy celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS.

White is pleased Cowie has been rewarded for his bravery in playing all three attackers from the start, and hopes they can continue to get among the goals.

He added: “It’s good playing up front with two other strikers, especially as all three of us believe in ourselves and our ability to get goals.

“The manager has shown faith in us, which isn’t easy because a lot of people will think it’s risky playing three out-and-out strikers.

“But it has worked well so far, we all know our role in the team and it’s not just going forward, we have to put the work in off the ball as well.

“Between the three of us we think we can get the goals we need and it’s not just us, we have other players who are capable of scoring goals.”

Staggies hoping to have more options available

County have been without a number of key players through injury in recent weeks, however Cowie is hopeful he will soon have more options available to him.

Skipper Jack Baldwin was back on the bench for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren, while the Staggies interim boss revealed Connor Randall and Yan Dhanda are also showing promising signs.

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cowie said: “Jack has only just joined the group in full training again – that was a positive having him back in the squad.

“Connor Randall is stepping up with the progress he is making, as is Yan Dhanda.”

