Adventure tourism ambition for north-east ‘not a sprint’

Business chiefs aiming to put the north-east firmly on the world map for adventure tourism have hailed progress but recognised there is more to do.

Achieving the goal is “not a sprint”, Jennifer Craw, chief executive of economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), told a gathering of key people in Aberdeen yesterday.

Those of us who live and work in the north-east are well aware of the region’s natural assets. Many are also very familiar with the wide variety of activities on our doorsteps.

£20 million adventure tourism war chest

But One and its partners are keen to grow the area’s reputation for adventure tourism further afield.

And the ambition is backed by hard cash. The One-led North East Adventure Tourism (Neat) project was launched in 2019 with a £20 million war chest for transforming a rapidly growing sector into a “market-facing industry”.

Ms Craw said: “Over the past four years, Neat has invested more than £3m of public and private funding in adventure tourism development.

“The unique approach to developing the region’s adventure tourism opportunity is driving forward investment in new and iconic community-led and not-for-profit infrastructure, upskilling people in the sector, building our portfolio of events, and promoting the destination.”

She added: “While our focus is on regional impact, our outlook is global.

“Neat and this region are increasingly recognised nationally and internationally for what we achieve here. And we look to the best examples globally to draw inspiration and learn from.”

One’s CEO continued: “Fulfilling the region’s full potential as an adventure tourism destination is not a sprint.

“We know there is more to do. The private sector-led partnership we have co-created with partners and co-funders is working.

“We will continue to make a case for significant investments to achieve the Neat ambition.”

Italian ski resort shows what can be done

One’s determination to look at “best examples globally” prompted a case study presentation at yesterday’s event.

Paganella in the Italian Dolomites has been transformed in recent years from a traditional winter sports destination to a year-round centre for adventure and outdoor activities.

Luca D’Angelo, destination manager for the tourism board of Paganella, and chief executive Andrea Gelsomino – chief executive and co-founder of The Outdoor Project – delivered inspiration for their Aberdeen audience by explaining how this was achieved.

Mr D’Angelo also praised the work going on in the north-east of Scotland.

He said: “Since our last visit in 2019, we’ve witnessed remarkable strides in Aberdeenshire’s journey towards becoming a premier mountain biking destination.

“The dedication to investing in top-notch trail design and fostering collaboration among local stakeholders to navigate the ever-evolving trends in outdoor tourism is truly commendable.

“These proactive steps are key to nurturing and enhancing the positive image of this vital tourism sector. We can’t wait to see further implementation of these initiatives.”

Representatives from more than 80 organisations across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray attended the event at the Maryculter House hotel.

They heard how the north-east is already capitalising on its adventure tourism opportunity, with growing participation and visitor numbers, more events and new infrastructure investment attracting increasing national and international recognition.

Who’s behind Neat and what has the adventure tourism-focused group achieved to date?

Neat project partners include businesses, One, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, VisitAberdeenshire and Cairngorm National Park Authority.

About 9,000 people took part in Neat-supported events last year, generating an estimated £400,000 in visitor spend.

Hospitality and accommodation businesses have tapped into funding worth £60,000 for property upgrades.

Neat has also invested £160,000 in skills and training for more than 90 people in 30 businesses.

Cash pumped into Transition Extreme

Meanwhile, cash from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, secured for Neat by One, has helped to deliver new infrastructure.

The first phase of Transition Extreme’s ambitious development plans saw the installation of a pump track at its Aberdeen beachfront location.

And Tarland Trails at Pittenderich mountain biking trail centre opened last year, creating a multiple award-winning adventure tourism destination on Deeside.

It is estimated more than 40,000 Tarland Trails riders have brought economic benefits to the region in under a year.

Meanwhile, Neat’s Just Transition funding is also supporting the next stage of outdoor development at Transition Extreme and new infrastructure for watersports in Huntly.