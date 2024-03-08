Adventure tourism ambition for north-east ‘not a sprint’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Adventure tourism ambition for north-east ‘not a sprint’

But business leaders say they are on the right track to put the region ahead of the pack.

By Keith Findlay
Rafting on the river Dee at Banchory. Image: DC Thomson
Rafting on the river Dee at Banchory. Image: DC Thomson

Business chiefs aiming to put the north-east firmly on the world map for adventure tourism have hailed progress but recognised there is more to do.

Achieving the goal is “not a sprint”, Jennifer Craw, chief executive of economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), told a gathering of key people in Aberdeen yesterday.

Those of us who live and work in the north-east are well aware of the region’s natural assets. Many are also very familiar with the wide variety of activities on our doorsteps.

£20 million adventure tourism war chest

But One and its partners are keen to grow the area’s reputation for adventure tourism further afield.

And the ambition is backed by hard cash. The One-led North East Adventure Tourism (Neat) project was launched in 2019 with a £20 million war chest for transforming a rapidly growing sector into a “market-facing industry”.

Paddleboarder
Cash is being invested to make the north-east a mecca for adventure tourism. Shutterstock

Ms Craw said: “Over the past four years, Neat has invested more than £3m of public and private funding in adventure tourism development.

“The unique approach to developing the region’s adventure tourism opportunity is driving forward investment in new and iconic community-led and not-for-profit infrastructure, upskilling people in the sector, building our portfolio of events, and promoting the destination.”

Opportunity North East chief executive Jennifer Craw, North East Adventure Tourism project manager Will Clarke, Paganella tourism board destination manager Luca D'Angelo, Paganella The Outdoor Project chief executive Andrea Gelsomino and Neat project co-ordinator Fee Wallace.
l-r Opportunity North East chief executive Jennifer Craw, North East Adventure Tourism project manager Will Clarke, Paganella tourism board destination manager Luca D’Angelo, Paganella The Outdoor Project chief executive Andrea Gelsomino and Neat project co-ordinator Fee Wallace. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She added: “While our focus is on regional impact, our outlook is global.

“Neat and this region are increasingly recognised nationally and internationally for what we achieve here. And we look to the best examples globally to draw inspiration and learn from.”

We know there is more to do. The private sector-led partnership we have co-created with partners and co-funders is working.”

Jennifer Craw, CEO, Opportunity North East

One’s CEO continued: “Fulfilling the region’s full potential as an adventure tourism destination is not a sprint.

“We know there is more to do. The private sector-led partnership we have co-created with partners and co-funders is working.

“We will continue to make a case for significant investments to achieve the Neat ambition.”

Italian ski resort shows what can be done

One’s determination to look at “best examples globally” prompted a case study presentation at yesterday’s event.

Paganella in the Italian Dolomites has been transformed in recent years from a traditional winter sports destination to a year-round centre for adventure and outdoor activities.

Luca D’Angelo, destination manager for the tourism board of Paganella, and chief executive Andrea Gelsomino – chief executive and co-founder of The Outdoor Project – delivered inspiration for their Aberdeen audience by explaining how this was achieved.

Paganella, in the Italian Dolomites.
Paganella, in the Italian Dolomites. Image: Shutterstock

Mr D’Angelo also praised the work going on in the north-east of Scotland.

He said: “Since our last visit in 2019, we’ve witnessed remarkable strides in Aberdeenshire’s journey towards becoming a premier mountain biking destination.

“The dedication to investing in top-notch trail design and fostering collaboration among local stakeholders to navigate the ever-evolving trends in outdoor tourism is truly commendable.

“These proactive steps are key to nurturing and enhancing the positive image of this vital tourism sector. We can’t wait to see further implementation of these initiatives.”

The indoor skatepark at Transition Extreme in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Representatives from more than 80 organisations across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray attended the event at the Maryculter House hotel.

They heard how the north-east is already capitalising on its adventure tourism opportunity, with growing participation and visitor numbers, more events and new infrastructure investment attracting increasing national and international recognition.

Who’s behind Neat and what has the adventure tourism-focused group achieved to date?

Neat project partners include businesses, One, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council, VisitAberdeenshire and Cairngorm National Park Authority.

About 9,000 people took part in Neat-supported events last year, generating an estimated £400,000 in visitor spend.

Hospitality and accommodation businesses have tapped into funding worth £60,000 for property upgrades.

Neat has also invested £160,000 in skills and training for more than 90 people in 30 businesses.

Cash pumped into Transition Extreme

Meanwhile, cash from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, secured for Neat by One, has helped to deliver new infrastructure.

The first phase of Transition Extreme’s ambitious development plans saw the installation of a pump track at its Aberdeen beachfront location.

And Tarland Trails at Pittenderich mountain biking trail centre opened last year, creating a  multiple award-winning adventure tourism destination on Deeside.

A Tarland Trails mountain bike route.
Expansion of the Tarland Trails, a series of mountain bike routes, is helping to boost the region’s reputation for adventure tourism. Image: Tony Yule Photography

It is estimated more than 40,000 Tarland Trails riders have brought economic benefits to the region in under a year.

Meanwhile, Neat’s Just Transition funding is also supporting the next stage of outdoor development at Transition Extreme and new infrastructure for watersports in Huntly.

More from Business

Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen
Co-op’s Charlie the Caterpillar Cake. (Which?/PA)
Co-op beats M&S original Colin in caterpillar cake blind taste test
Citizens Advice has warned the Government that not tackling accidental subscriptions is a risk to consumers and businesses (PA)
Consumer harm from subscription traps ‘worsening amid fix failure’
Most homeowners who sold in 2023 made ‘meaningful capital gains’, Zoopla said (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Owners of detached homes ‘made £137,000 on average selling up in 2023’
Job listings should be forced to publish wage ranges, the MPs said. (Yui Mok/PA)
MPs call for ban on non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases
Less than a third of women feel confident about investing, compared with more than two-fifths of men, according to research released by HSBC UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
Women less likely to feel confident about investing than men, survey finds
Fraser Gow with the specially-made half marathon biscuit medals
That takes the biscuit: Inverness Half Marathon runners will get Harry Gow treats to…
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE makes gains after ECB inflation forecast boosts European stocks
Colin Fordyce is set to judge some of the championships in the beef cattle section. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scottish breeders set to judge at Balmoral Show
The Islay Hotel will get a new name as part of its makeover. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub
Islay whisky distillery to give hotel multi-million-pound makeover

Conversation