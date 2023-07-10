Huntly group’s £230,000 ‘adventure tourism’ vision to attract kayakers and paddleboarders to beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly group’s £230,000 ‘adventure tourism’ vision to attract kayakers and paddleboarders to beauty spot

Huntly Development Trust is looking to enhance its offering at the Greenmyres beauty spot.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed watersports pavilion near Huntly
An artist impression of the proposed watersports pavilion near Huntly. Image: Huntly Development Trust

Huntly Development Trust is splashing the cash when it comes to transforming the Aberdeenshire town into a haven for “adventure tourism”.

The £230,000 project would see a purpose-built bike pump track built at Greenmyres farm, along with a new watersports pavilion changing facilities and toilets.

It also includes plans to extend paths around the site, improving links between the pond and new cycle track.

The proposed changing area at Greenmyres. Image: Huntly Development Trust

What has been planned for the site?

Greenmyres is freely open to the public and frequently used for some outdoor exercise, something that would continue thanks to these new and enhanced features.

The changing area will have accessible facilities ensuring it is suitable for everyone. Image: Huntly Development Trust

The watersports scheme would be carried out in two separate elements – the first being a changing block that would sit next to the trust’s eco bothy.

The watersports pavilion would include storage space and a training area. Image: Huntly Development Trust

Meanwhile a smaller, purpose-built storage and training facility would be built by the pond, which is already well-used by paddleboarders and swimmers.

Huntly Development Trust argue that the proposed pump track would be successful due to the continuing popularity of mountain biking across the north-east.

This image shows what the potential new pump track at Greenmyres could look like. Image: Huntly Development Trust

The track has a loop design with raised platform areas, designed as a space to allow riders to rest.

What will the new additions look like?

Floor plans show that the changing facility would have two changing rooms with both including a toilet and shower cubicle.

An accessible toilet and shower room will also be provided to ensure the beauty spot can be enjoyed by everyone.

The west edge of the pond at Greenmyres. Image: Huntly Development Trust

Meanwhile, the building will have storage space for items such as wetsuits and sports equipment.

The smaller watersports pavilion will have enough room to store up to eight kayaks and eight paddleboards.

The watersports pavilion will have a viewing platform for visitors. Image: Huntly Development Trust

A covered teaching area with seating will sit alongside the storage facility, creating a space for training sessions or classes.

A building warrant submitted to the council indicates the project will cost £230,000.

North East Adventure Tourism (NEAT) and Opportunity North East have already agreed to award grant funding to the project.

What else is the Huntly Development Trust up to?

The changes would compliment a raft of work that has already been carried out at the site, which is located off the A96 just four miles from Huntly.

The proposed watersports pavilion would sit on the pond at Greenmyres. Image: Huntly Development Trust

The community organisation took over Greenmyres back in 2014 and has been working hard to turn the area into a biodiverse woodland and wetland.

Huntly Development Trust’s eco bothy. Image: Huntly Development Trust

The doors to its community-owned eco bothy opened in 2020, providing locals with a venue for both public and private events.

A community-funded wind turbine was also installed, with the income helping to fund projects in the area.

