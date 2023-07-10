Huntly group’s £230,000 ‘adventure tourism’ vision to attract kayakers and paddleboarders to beauty spot

Huntly Development Trust is splashing the cash when it comes to transforming the Aberdeenshire town into a haven for “adventure tourism”.

The £230,000 project would see a purpose-built bike pump track built at Greenmyres farm, along with a new watersports pavilion changing facilities and toilets.

It also includes plans to extend paths around the site, improving links between the pond and new cycle track.

What has been planned for the site?

Greenmyres is freely open to the public and frequently used for some outdoor exercise, something that would continue thanks to these new and enhanced features.

The watersports scheme would be carried out in two separate elements – the first being a changing block that would sit next to the trust’s eco bothy.

Meanwhile a smaller, purpose-built storage and training facility would be built by the pond, which is already well-used by paddleboarders and swimmers.

Huntly Development Trust argue that the proposed pump track would be successful due to the continuing popularity of mountain biking across the north-east.

The track has a loop design with raised platform areas, designed as a space to allow riders to rest.

What will the new additions look like?

Floor plans show that the changing facility would have two changing rooms with both including a toilet and shower cubicle.

An accessible toilet and shower room will also be provided to ensure the beauty spot can be enjoyed by everyone.

Meanwhile, the building will have storage space for items such as wetsuits and sports equipment.

The smaller watersports pavilion will have enough room to store up to eight kayaks and eight paddleboards.

A covered teaching area with seating will sit alongside the storage facility, creating a space for training sessions or classes.

A building warrant submitted to the council indicates the project will cost £230,000.

North East Adventure Tourism (NEAT) and Opportunity North East have already agreed to award grant funding to the project.

What else is the Huntly Development Trust up to?

The changes would compliment a raft of work that has already been carried out at the site, which is located off the A96 just four miles from Huntly.

The community organisation took over Greenmyres back in 2014 and has been working hard to turn the area into a biodiverse woodland and wetland.

The doors to its community-owned eco bothy opened in 2020, providing locals with a venue for both public and private events.

A community-funded wind turbine was also installed, with the income helping to fund projects in the area.