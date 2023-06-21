Transition Extreme reveals cafe plan in bid to become ‘tourist hotspot’ at Aberdeen beachfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transition Extreme reveals cafe plan in bid to become ‘tourist hotspot’ at Aberdeen beachfront

The extreme sports charity wants to make its Links Road site more of a visitor draw.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Transition Extreme is hoping the new cafe will bring tourists to Aberdeen Beach. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Transition Extreme is hoping the new cafe will bring tourists to Aberdeen Beach. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Transition Extreme hopes that a colourful makeover with a foodie flavour could help it to become a “tourist hotspot” at Aberdeen Beach.

The proposed new cafe would be the latest addition to the extreme sports charity’s Links Road facility, following the recent installation of a new pump track.

It comes amid mammoth efforts to regenerate Aberdeen’s seafront area.

The new cafe will add to the facilities already on offer at Transition Extreme. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

While Transition Extreme is not part of the council’s grand beach masterplan, bosses still believe they can benefit from an anticipated increase in footfall.

The charity wants to build on its success – and create “exciting” developments to improve its offering.

The new Transition Extreme cafe would sit on a colourful asphalt path. Image: Transition Extreme

Plans for the cafe came in a bid to enhance the site’s remaining space and make it more welcoming to locals and visitors alike.

The firm said: “Development would enable this space to become a tourist hotspot and an attractive amenity space for play, meeting and observing activities.”

What will the Transition Extreme cafe look like?

The cafe will be formed from a shipping container that will be painted with a red, white and black pattern.

An exciting design will be painted on the new cafe structure. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Cafe staff will serve food and drinks to customers, who will sit on new benches under a wooden canopy.

Cafe will join host of activities at Transition Extreme

It is estimated that more than 80,000 people visit the Extreme Sports Centre, which provides indoor and outdoor facilities all year round.

An artist impression of the new Transition Extreme cafe. Image: Transition Extreme

Profits from the facility are put into youth engagement programmes to support young people through urban sports.

The centre prides itself on its inclusivity and offers sessions for those with additional support needs.

The popular high-rope facility will remain in place – but could be upgraded in the future. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Its new pump track has been specifically designed for BMX riders looking for a new challenge, while a smaller area has been formed for those just getting into the sport.

Thrill seekers will be delighted to know that the existing high-rope course will remain in place, however it could be upgraded in the future to ensure it is suitable for all levels.

Transition Extreme’s famous indoor climbing wall.

Inside, the centre boasts a skatepark for fans of all wheel sports, a cafe for 40 customers, and a climbing wall that has been recognised by Mountaineering Scotland.

New cafe addition will ensure facility’s longevity

The modern social enterprise opened its doors for the first time in 2007.

Back in 2015, it played host to the first Granite City Comic-Con that attracted more than 4,000 film buffs, TV fans and comic enthusiasts.

The indoor skatepark at Transition Extreme. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But Transition Extreme argues that it has the “potential to bring so much more to the people of the area and the local economy”.

It hopes that redesigning the area will help to “improve urban vitality and promote wellbeing, health and happiness”.

You can view the plans here.

