Transition Extreme reveals cafe plan in bid to become ‘tourist hotspot’ at Aberdeen beachfront

Transition Extreme hopes that a colourful makeover with a foodie flavour could help it to become a “tourist hotspot” at Aberdeen Beach.

The proposed new cafe would be the latest addition to the extreme sports charity’s Links Road facility, following the recent installation of a new pump track.

It comes amid mammoth efforts to regenerate Aberdeen’s seafront area.

While Transition Extreme is not part of the council’s grand beach masterplan, bosses still believe they can benefit from an anticipated increase in footfall.

The charity wants to build on its success – and create “exciting” developments to improve its offering.

Plans for the cafe came in a bid to enhance the site’s remaining space and make it more welcoming to locals and visitors alike.

The firm said: “Development would enable this space to become a tourist hotspot and an attractive amenity space for play, meeting and observing activities.”

What will the Transition Extreme cafe look like?

The cafe will be formed from a shipping container that will be painted with a red, white and black pattern.

Cafe staff will serve food and drinks to customers, who will sit on new benches under a wooden canopy.

Cafe will join host of activities at Transition Extreme

It is estimated that more than 80,000 people visit the Extreme Sports Centre, which provides indoor and outdoor facilities all year round.

Profits from the facility are put into youth engagement programmes to support young people through urban sports.

The centre prides itself on its inclusivity and offers sessions for those with additional support needs.

Its new pump track has been specifically designed for BMX riders looking for a new challenge, while a smaller area has been formed for those just getting into the sport.

Thrill seekers will be delighted to know that the existing high-rope course will remain in place, however it could be upgraded in the future to ensure it is suitable for all levels.

Inside, the centre boasts a skatepark for fans of all wheel sports, a cafe for 40 customers, and a climbing wall that has been recognised by Mountaineering Scotland.

New cafe addition will ensure facility’s longevity

The modern social enterprise opened its doors for the first time in 2007.

Back in 2015, it played host to the first Granite City Comic-Con that attracted more than 4,000 film buffs, TV fans and comic enthusiasts.

But Transition Extreme argues that it has the “potential to bring so much more to the people of the area and the local economy”.

It hopes that redesigning the area will help to “improve urban vitality and promote wellbeing, health and happiness”.

You can view the plans here.