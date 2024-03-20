Highland cafe to reopen with owners saying they want to ‘take a chance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland cafe to reopen with owners saying they want to ‘take a chance’

The Muir of Ord award-winning cafe closed its doors in June last year leaving the owners "gutted" at the time.

By Kelly Wilson
Jeni Hardie and her husband, Douglas, owners of Bad Girl Bakery, are preparing to reopen the Muir of Ord cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Jeni Hardie and her husband, Douglas, owners of Bad Girl Bakery, are preparing to reopen the Muir of Ord cafe. Image: DC Thomson

The award-winning Bad Girl Bakery cafe is to reopen in Muir of Ord after being closed for nearly 10 months.

Owners Douglas and Jeni Hardie admit it’s taken a lot of “number crunching” to make the decision.

But the couple, who live in Muir of Ord, said they have missed being part of the community and keen to get the cafe back up and running.

The cafe shut its doors in June last year with a number of factors blamed including the impacts of Covid and Brexit.

Open and ‘see how it goes’

But with the summer fast approaching it will reopen next month in a bid to benefit from bigger footfall.

Douglas said: “I’ll be honest. We miss being part of the Muir of Ord community. It’s the village we live in. We love being here and hated closing the cafe but we had to do it.

“The idea is we open and see how it goes. The response to the news has been incredibly positive.

Jeni and Douglas Hardie of Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord are looking forward to reopening.

“On a purely social side we are looking forward to seeing these people who have been our customers for so long.”

The couple have decided the cafe will open for three days a week on a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Since last summer the premises have been used for classes, development teaching and offices.

Cafe important part of Bad Girl Bakery business

As we all as running pop ups for last couple of months on Saturday mornings to keep the doors open.

Douglas said: “I’ll be blunt. There’s hard maths that took place with this one.

“In a small village of 3,500 in a the middle of cost-of-living crisis you don’t want to be open if you aren’t going to have custom.

The Muir of Ord cafe shut its doors in June last year. Image: Bad Girl Bakery/Matthius Kremer

“It just wasn’t really feasible to do that over winter but as we are approaching Easter there’s a feeling there’s more people around and more people wanting to get out and leave their houses.

“I think the footfall is always much better, not counting the tourists, in the summer months.

“I’ll be honest. There’s an element of wait and see. The cafe is where that part of the business started. We would like that to be a continual part of our wider business and hopefully it will be.”

‘Tough’ sector challenges

Bad Girl Bakery became the first tenant of the Inverness’s Victorian Food Market in October 2022 where it has 16 member of staff.

But like most small businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, it’s facing the effects of several issues.

Douglas said: “Like everyone else it is really really tough just now.

“You are getting hit at both ends. The cost of ingredients, the cost of staff, the lack of  availability of staff and energy bills.

Bad Girl Bakery, was the first tenant of the new foodhall at the Victorian Market in Inverness

“Everything is going up and of course it’s happening for everyone. The people on the other side of the counter have less and less money to spend.

“You are competing with other treats and people are having to make harder choices about what they spend their money on.

“It is that difficult thing you are in the middle and you can’t justify putting up your prices in line with all your costs because people can’t cope with that.

“Energy costs are massive and we get absolutely hammered with VAT. Staffing is really difficult because there’s tens of thousands of people missing from the market. There’s also Brexit.

“Everyone in the hospitality has the same stories.”