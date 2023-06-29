Highland cafe owners ‘gutted’ to announce sudden closure of award-winning café

A Ross-shire café has shut immediately following an announcement from the owners on social media.

Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord said it is shutting its doors after a “challenging” few years.

Since re-opening in April 2021, the bakery has faced several issues, including a fight to keep its outside seating area.

Owner of the award-winning business, Jeni Hardie, published her own cookbook two years ago.

Reasons for Bad Girl Bakery closure

Owners Douglas and Jeni Hardie have said that “until things get better we just can’t make this part of the business work”.

The team said it was still struggling from Covid, Brexit and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The statement on Facebook said: “We’ve made the really difficult decision to close the cafe part of our Muir of Ord business for the time being.

“We’re so sad about this, but the truth is we’re still struggling from the effects of Covid, Brexit, increased costs and the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

“As gutted as we are, there’s lots to be thankful for. We will carry on producing there and keep our development kitchen there.

“The last few years have been so challenging in hospitality that we’ve had to adapt and change so much to survive and this is what we need to do now to get through this.

“This might feel sudden, but it’s been on the cards for a long time and we really have exhausted all the options.

“We really do hope that we will be back open in some form soon, but in the meantime we’re so sorry.”

Staff will keep jobs

The owners have confirmed staff who worked in the Great North Road venue will move to its Inverness shop whilst the bakery in Muir of Ord will remain open.

“The most important thing for us was doing the right thing for our amazing Bad Girl Muir of Ord Team,” the statement added.

“We’re delighted to say that all the front of house team will be joining us in Inverness.

“The production team will carry on baking in Muir of Ord to support the other parts of the business.

“Most importantly, doing it now secures jobs for our all our team.”

The firm say its commitments to the village remain unaffected, continuing its sponsorship of the Muir of Ord Gala tea and Ben Wyvis Cycle Club.

Despite the Bad Girl Bakery closure in Muir of Ord, the Inverness branch, in the Victorian Market, will remain open and unaffected.