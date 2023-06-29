Highland cafe owners ‘gutted’ to announce sudden closure of award-winning café

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland cafe owners ‘gutted’ to announce sudden closure of award-winning café

The owners say they're still struggling with the impacts of Covid and Brexit and "just can’t make this part of the business work".

By Alex Banks
The Muir of Ord has shut its doors. Image: Bad Girl Bakery/Matthius Kremer
The Muir of Ord has shut its doors. Image: Bad Girl Bakery/Matthius Kremer

A Ross-shire café has shut immediately following an announcement from the owners on social media.

Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord said it is shutting its doors after a “challenging” few years.

Since re-opening in April 2021, the bakery has faced several issues, including a fight to keep its outside seating area.

Owner of the award-winning business, Jeni Hardie, published her own cookbook two years ago.

Reasons for Bad Girl Bakery closure

Owners Douglas and Jeni Hardie have said that “until things get better we just can’t make this part of the business work”.

The team said it was still struggling from Covid, Brexit and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The statement on Facebook said: “We’ve made the really difficult decision to close the cafe part of our Muir of Ord business for the time being.

Jeni and Douglas Hardie of Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’re so sad about this, but the truth is we’re still struggling from the effects of Covid, Brexit, increased costs and the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

“As gutted as we are, there’s lots to be thankful for. We will carry on producing there and keep our development kitchen there.

“The last few years have been so challenging in hospitality that we’ve had to adapt and change so much to survive and this is what we need to do now to get through this.

“This might feel sudden, but it’s been on the cards for a long time and we really have exhausted all the options.

“We really do hope that we will be back open in some form soon, but in the meantime we’re so sorry.”

Staff will keep jobs

The owners have confirmed staff who worked in the Great North Road venue will move to its Inverness shop whilst the bakery in Muir of Ord will remain open.

“The most important thing for us was doing the right thing for our amazing Bad Girl Muir of Ord Team,” the statement added.

“We’re delighted to say that all the front of house team will be joining us in Inverness.

“The production team will carry on baking in Muir of Ord to support the other parts of the business.

Bad Girl Bakery in Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps

“Most importantly, doing it now secures jobs for our all our team.”

The firm say its commitments to the village remain unaffected, continuing its sponsorship of the Muir of Ord Gala tea and Ben Wyvis Cycle Club.

Despite the Bad Girl Bakery closure in Muir of Ord, the Inverness branch, in the Victorian Market, will remain open and unaffected.

