Stella McCartney’s Highland mansion plans go under the microscope as forestry expert visits site

Plans for the new home in the west Highlands have attracted a raft of objections.

By Stuart Findlay
Stella McCartney wants to build a new £5m mansion at a Highland beauty spot. Image: PA
Stella McCartney wants to build a new £5m mansion at a Highland beauty spot. Image: PA

A forestry expert has outlined his objection to plans for a new home for fashion designer Stella McCartney and her husband after visiting the site.

Architects Brown and Brown, acting on behalf of McCartney’s husband Alasdhair Willis, say the plan is to create an “unashamedly contemporary” property that would complement the local area.

The plot is at Commando Rock, near Roshven, around 30 miles west of Fort William.

An artist’s impression of how the property could look from the west. Brown and Brown Architects.

But more than 50 objections to the plans have been raised with Highland Council.

The complaints focus on the effect the proposal will have on trees and local wildlife.

Six trees will be removed if the project goes ahead.

Highland Council’s forestry officer Grant Stuart has now visited the site too – and said he cannot give the plans his backing.

Concern over loss of trees

Mr Stuart’s findings have been published on the council’s planning portal.

He said the current proposals would currently not comply with several local development plan policies.

Mr Stuart said: “The six pine trees are recorded as category B and we would usually expect applicants to endeavour to retain all category A and B trees where space allows.

Brown and Brown Architects.

“The proposed removal of these would have implications for the stability of the remaining trees, which will lose mutual protection and be newly exposed to winds.

“The introduction of residential development between these trees would not be prudent.

“The applicant would be best to revise the layout design to completely avoid the pine trees.”

Commando Rock sale

Planning permission for a four-bedroom house and a detached garage was part of the sale of land at Commando Rock.

It was first advertised in July 2021.

Woodland Trust Scotland also objected to the new home plans last year, asking for it to be delayed or refused because of a lack of information about its impact.

There have been numerous objections.

But there have been some letters of support for the application too.

An impression of the proposed property.

Brown and Brown Architects also issued a statement of its own, responding to some of the objectors.

A statement from firm said: “The applicant is aware of several comments made relating to the scale and location of the proposed development. These are either felt to be inaccurate, or against which it is felt further context would be beneficial.

“It is not considered that the proposed house will be visible from Roshven House.

“Or the adjacent Roshven Boathouse (run as a holiday let business). Both the existing topography and forestry make this impossible.”

McCartney, the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, is one of the world’s leading fashion designers.

