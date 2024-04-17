Shepherd seeking new tenant for former American Golf showroom in Inverness

A modern showroom on a prominent corner site in Inverness is a “tremendous opportunity” for a business looking to establish or grow a presence in the city, letting agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said.

The Harbour Road site has gone on the market at a rental price of £50,000 a year.

Harbour Road, in Longman Industrial Estate, is already home to numerous car showrooms, bulky goods retailers, trade counter units and other light industrial operators.

Shepherd hopes 17 Harbour Road, previously let to American Golf, will have broad appeal.

What you get for £50,000 a year

Accommodation includes an open-plan sales floor and staff facilities.

The showroom has large, double-glazed windows at the front and shared parking space.

Neil Calder, partner for Shepherd in Inverness, said: “This modern property represents a tremendous opportunity for a business to relocate or expand its operations onto Harbour Road.

“Situated within the well-established Longman Industrial Estate, this unit offers corner site exposure extending to 3,000sq ft of open-plan showroom accommodation.”

He added: “Any incoming tenants could easily configure the space to suit their own business requirements, with the unit also suiting alternative uses such as bulky goods retail, trade-counter, assembly and leisure – subject to appropriate planning consent.”

And a £435,000 ‘lifestyle change opportunity’ in ‘idyllic’ Scalloway

Meanwhile, specialist business property adviser Christie & Co is marketing for sale a convenience store in an “idyllic” Shetland village.

The shop, called Checkout, is in Scalloway and up for grabs at offers over £435,000.

According to Christie, Check Out benefits from local and tourist trade year-round.

The store occupies the ground floor of a three-storey corner building.

Christie business agent Liam Bain said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a freehold business in a thriving community.

“Due to the location, we believe this could be a great lifestyle change opportunity for the right individual.”