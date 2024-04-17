Shepherd seeking new tenant for former American Golf showroom in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shepherd seeking new tenant for former American Golf showroom in Inverness

And there's a shop in 'idyllic' Scalloway up for sale too.

By Keith Findlay
The former American Golf showroom on Harbour Road, Inverness.
The former American Golf showroom on Harbour Road, Inverness. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A modern showroom on a prominent corner site in Inverness is a “tremendous opportunity” for a business looking to establish or grow a presence in the city, letting agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said.

The Harbour Road site has gone on the market at a rental price of £50,000 a year.

Harbour Road, in Longman Industrial Estate, is already home to numerous car showrooms, bulky goods retailers, trade counter units and other light industrial operators.

Shepherd hopes 17 Harbour Road, previously let to American Golf, will have broad appeal.

What you get for £50,000 a year

Accommodation includes an open-plan sales floor and staff facilities.

The showroom has large, double-glazed windows at the front and shared parking space.

Neil Calder, partner for Shepherd in Inverness, said: “This modern property represents a tremendous opportunity for a business to relocate or expand its operations onto Harbour Road.

Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd’s latest online auction?

“Situated within the well-established Longman Industrial Estate, this unit offers corner site exposure extending to 3,000sq ft of open-plan showroom accommodation.”

He added: “Any incoming tenants could easily configure the space to suit their own business requirements, with the unit also suiting alternative uses such as bulky goods retail, trade-counter, assembly and leisure – subject to appropriate planning consent.”

And a £435,000 ‘lifestyle change opportunity’ in ‘idyllic’ Scalloway

Meanwhile, specialist business property adviser Christie & Co is marketing for sale a convenience store in an “idyllic” Shetland village.

The shop, called Checkout, is in Scalloway and up for grabs at offers over £435,000.

According to Christie, Check Out benefits from local and tourist trade year-round.

This wee store in "idyllic" Scalloway could be yours for £435,000.
This wee store in “idyllic” Scalloway could be yours for £435,000. Image: Christie & Co

The store occupies the ground floor of a three-storey corner building.

Christie business agent Liam Bain said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a freehold business in a thriving community.

“Due to the location, we believe this could be a great lifestyle change opportunity for the right individual.”

Conversation