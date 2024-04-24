Ithaca-Eni deal creates UK North Sea’s second biggest oil and gas firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ithaca-Eni deal creates UK North Sea’s second biggest oil and gas firm

Italy's Eni has taken a near 40% stake in Aberdeen-based Ithaca Energy.

By Keith Findlay
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson.
Gilad Myerson, the chairman of Ithaca Energy, which says it now has the "agility of an independent and capability of a major". Image: Ithaca

North Sea oil and gas company Ithaca Energy has confirmed a deal to combine its business with “substantially all” of the UK assets of Italy’s Eni.

Eni is taking a 38.5% stake in Aberdeen-headquartered Ithaca.

The merger deal was mooted at the time of Ithaca’s annual results in March.

It creates the UK’s second largest oil and gas firm after Harbour Energy.

Enlarged North Sea business could be producing 150,000 barrels a day by early next decade

The combination will initially deliver production of 100,000-110,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, thanks to stakes in six of the UK’s 10 biggest oil and gas fields.

But it is thought this could soar to 150,000boe per day by the early 2030s.

Ithaca said this would see it leapfrogging Harbour to become the UK’s top producer.

Eni acquired Neptune Energy last year.
Eni acquired Neptune Energy last year. Image: Darrell Benns

Eni acquired its UK North Sea assets through a £3.8 billion-plus takeover of Neptune Energy last year.

They include an operated 38.75% interest in the Cygnus gasfield in the southern North Sea, and non-operated stakes in Elgin Franklin, the J-Area, Seagull and Tommeliten A.

These assets have all been managed from offices on North Esplanade West, Aberdeen.

About 100 staff in Aberdeen, among 200 in the UK, transferred to Eni from Neptune.

Cygnus Alpha platform.
Cygnus Alpha platform.

The deal between Ithaca and Rome-headquartered Eni excludes East Irish Sea assets and UK-based carbon capture, utilisation and storage activities.

Ithaca said it now had the “agility of an independent and capability of a major”.

Gilad Myerson, the firm’s executive chairman, added: “The transformational combination with Eni UK will further enhance Ithaca Energy’s position as a leading UKCS (UK continental shelf) production and growth company.”

‘Solid platform’ for growth

The deal creates a North Sea empire with “substantial scale and longevity” he said.

He continued: “The enlarged group will benefit from increased financial strength to support the execution of our buy, build and boost strategy, and gain access to Eni’s world-class technical capabilities and operational support.

The combination will create a solid platform which can underpin material shareholder distributions, including an ambition to pay special dividends in 2024 and 2025, as well as future organic and inorganic growth.”

Ithaca was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy

In March, London-listed Ithaca reported pre-tax profits of £239.3 million for 2023.

This was down from nearly £1.8bn the year before.

The firm’s 2023 profits performance was hit by write-downs on development and production assets totalling nearly £442m.

Revenue for the latest period came in at £1.84bn, down from £2.06bn previously.

Future output will also be boosted by investment in Ithaca’s enhanced oil recovery project on Captain as well as the firm’s 20% share in production from the new Rosebank development west of Shetland.

