Windfall tax: Ithaca’s North Sea output to plunge as much as 20%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Windfall tax: Ithaca’s North Sea output to plunge as much as 20%

Aberdeen firm also announces potential deal for stake sale in exchange for Eni's UK assets.

By Keith Findlay
Montrose platform.
Ithaca Energy's North Sea assets include a stake in the Montrose platform. Image: Repsol

North Sea oil and gas firm Ithaca Energy reported a scaling down of investment and output, because of the windfall tax, in its latest results.

The Aberdeen-based company also revealed a potential stake sale – involving up to 39% of the business – to Italy’s Eni.

A spokesman for Ithaca told The Press and Journal the continued uncertainty around the fiscal environment was “unhelpful”.

Ithaca’s longer term confidence

But he added: “We are focused on building a business with the size and scale to thrive whatever the fiscal regime.

“Longer-term, we believe that ultimately UK Government will see the overwhelming benefits – environmental, economic and energy security – of maintaining a domestic oil and gas industry.”

Ithaca was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2022. Image: Ithaca Energy

Ithaca’s shares ahead almost 3%

As of 11.50am, shares in Ithaca were up more than 2.5% to 145.8p after it reported pre-tax profits of £239.3 million for 2023.

This is down from nearly £1.8 billion the year before.

The firm’s 2023 profits performance was hit by write-downs on development and production assets totalling nearly £442m.

Revenue for the latest period came in at £1.84bn, down from £2.06bn previously.

Barrels of oil against the background of American dollars.
North Sea firms say the controversial windfall tax is hitting their investments as well as profits. Image: Shutterstock

Ithaca paid taxes totalling £68.4m last year, down from nearly £816m during 2022.

Both years’ tax figures were impacted by windfall tax charges or credits and deferments.

The windfall tax, or energy profits levy (EPL), on North Sea energy firms was recently extended to March 31 2029.

Ithaca Energy's headquarters at Hill of Rubislaw in Aberdeen.
Ithaca Energy’s headquarters at Hill of Rubislaw in Aberdeen.<br />Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ithaca said a reduction in investment in near-term projects as a direct result of the EPL included deferred or cancelled work on its Greater Stella Area, Montrose Arbroath Area, Elgin Franklin Area and Alba assets.

This is expected to cut the company’s total production by as much as 20% during 2024.

Last year, Ithaca’s output of oil and gas totalled 70,239 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.

This is forecast to plunge to 56,000-61,000 boe per day this year.

We believe that ultimately UK Government will see the overwhelming benefits – environmental, economic and energy security – of maintaining a domestic oil and gas industry.”

Beyond 2024, the group expects a return to production growth towards 80,000 boe per day by 2027.

Output will be boosted by investment in Ithaca’s enhanced oil recovery project on Captain as well as first production from its Rosebank development west of Shetland.

A deal with Eni would see the Italian company take a stake of 38-39% in Ithaca.

In return for giving away its shares, Ithaca would take over Eni’s UK operations.

Deal with Eni would create UK’s second largest oil and gas firm

That would make the Aberdeen firm the second largest independent operator in the UK North Sea after Harbour Energy.

Ithaca would be producing more than 100,000 boe per day, thanks to interests in six of the UK’s 10 biggest oil and gas fields.

This would include output from Rosebank, where the firm is partnered with Norway’s Equinor. Start-up on Rosebank is expected during 2026-27.

Ithaca’s deal with Eni, which recently took over UK North Sea firm Neptune Energy. has an “exclusivity” time bar of four weeks.

Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr.
Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr, which will be used on Rosebank. Image: Petrojarl/Teekay

‘Strong’ financial performance

Ithaca highlighted adjusted £1.36bn of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and exploration costs during 2023, down from £1.52bn the year before.

Interim chief executive and chief financial officer Iain Lewis said: “I am pleased to share a strong set of financial results for 2023, despite the significant fiscal and political headwinds we have faced in the year.

“The energy profits levy continues to have a direct impact on investment in the UK North Sea, with projects across our operated and non-operated deferred or cancelled.”

Extending the EPL by another year highlights “continued fiscal uncertainty” for the industry, he added.

Ithaca Energy interim chief executive and CFO Iain Lewis.
Ithaca Energy interim chief executive and CFO Iain Lewis. Image: Ithaca

Russ Mould, investment director at financial services firm AJ Bell said: “Ithaca Energy may talk about reducing investment in the UK North Sea, thanks to the energy profits levy.

“But its actions and words are somewhat at odds, given the announcement of a proposed share-based deal with Italy’s Eni to acquire the latter’s UK oil and gas fields.

Treasury treatment ‘a bone of contention’ in North Sea sector

“This deal makes Ithaca the second largest operator in the region and leaves Eni with a near-40% stake in the group.

“That said, disquiet in the industry at the way companies have been treated by the Treasury is real, with the lack of consistency, as much as the absolute rate of tax, a bone of contention in the sector.”

More from Business

Two former financial market traders convicted of interest rate benchmark manipulation have had bids to clear their names rejected by the Court of Appeal (Lucy North/PA)
Financial traders found guilty of rate-rigging have appeal bids rejected
Three gulls on pavement.
New £600,000 gull control project to be launched in Moray
H&M has seen shares jump after a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Strong demand for spring collection boosts H&M profits
Last month Revolution came to a £3 million agreement with its former boss (Alamy/PA)
Revolution Beauty ups outlook as new strategy pays off after turbulent times
The beef cattle sector is in limbo over the reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme.
Beef farmer fury over Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme fiasco
The Bank of England warned the UK economy faces growing risks from global financial markets (PA)
Economy faces growing risks from global financial markets, Bank warns
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital marketing firm, S4 Capital, has revealed tumbling earnings and staff cuts after a ‘difficult year’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
S4 Capital suffers earnings hit after ‘difficult’ year
Despite the ban on asbestos, an estimated 300,000 non-domestic buildings built before 1999 still contain the deadly material (Stephen Pond/PA)
Government urged to act on asbestos exposure
The competition watchdog had previously been concerned about the three companies’ practices (Tim Goode/PA)
Asos, Asda and Boohoo sign agreement after greenwashing concerns
The boss of building supplies firm Travis Perkins is set to stand down after five years in the role as the firm grapples with tough trading (PA)
Travis Perkins boss to quit amid recent ‘under-performance’

Conversation