Business

Highland architect recalls pride at seeing ‘dream’ home on TV

And he tells us he's learning Portuguese in the hope of one day opening a 'satellite office in the sun'.

By Keith Findlay
Duncan MacDonald, of Blueprint Architecture & Design.
Duncan MacDonald, of Blueprint Architecture & Design. Image: DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Duncan MacDonald, of Tain-based Blueprint Architecture & Design.

How and why did you start in business?

I grew up in Alness, and after studying architecture in Aberdeen worked in Inverness and Fearn.

Getting planning permission can be difficult. I quickly learned I have a knack for explaining things and guiding people through the process. I therefore fulfilled my ambition to have my own business by starting an architect’s practice that would enable me to be there for homeowners and businesses seeking simple, cost-effective advice.

But I also love problem solving – architects are good at that – and working with clients to create the designs that best fit their needs. It’s the collaboration I enjoy, as well as the smiles on clients’ faces when they move into the end results.

How did you get to where you are today?

Most of our work comes through referrals from previous clients; word of mouth gets the best results.

Doing a good job and getting people the planning permission, building warrants and designs they need – and taking the pressure off them by project managing as required – means they tell others and spread the word.

Blueprint Architecture & Design has grown steadily over the past few years and in 2020 we bought premises in Tain.

I now employ two architectural technicians and a student who is doing her work placement before her Riba (Royal Institute of British Architects) part three exam.

At work on an extension project at the Historylinks Museum in Dornoch.
At work on an extension project at the Historylinks Museum in Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

We really have our clients to thank for how the business has grown.

Not only is working with clients who believe in us and what we can do fun, it has also allowed us to build up a portfolio of work that helps to showcase what we can do.

My wife has been a huge support to me and the business over the years, from coming along on site visits to helping me with surveys and ensuring the accounts are in order.

I’ve also found support from the Federation of Small Businesses invaluable. We’ve used a number of its services and really enjoyed its networking events. It’s something I always recommend to others in business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Always keep learning and improving, and write a book. We are now working on a simple guide to navigating the planning process maze, and hope to publish it next year.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve made a number of mistakes – who hasn’t? But rather than look at them as mistakes, I view them as opportunities to learn from and improve what we do.

Mr MacDonald on a project in Dornoch.
Mr MacDonald shows off the grand plan for the museum project in Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

Without question it was when clients entered their home in BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year contest. After winning the regional heat we were invited to filming of the final in Glasgow. It was a great experience and showed how proud our clients were of the house we designed together.

You can see it on YouTube by searching for “dream Highlands home – Scotland’s home of the year”.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Rising construction costs have had a huge impact on our clients.

In the Highlands this is more of an issue due to a smaller number of contractors.

While a lot of firms are taking on apprentices, there still seems to be a shortage of trades.

Energy costs have had the biggest impact on us. I think more help should have been given and am sure other businesses that use more energy have suffered even worse.

Energy firms are there to make money, but it seems to be an unfair system as small businesses can’t pass on higher running costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m learning Portuguese. I love the Highlands, but it would be great to do a project over in Portugal and open a satellite office in the sun.

Albufeira - one of the towns in the Algarve region of Portugal.
Albufeira – one of the towns in the Algarve region of Portugal. Image: Shutterstock

What do you do to relax?

I love spending time with my kids, going out for dinner and watching a good film.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I listen to my wife, do what I’m told and try to avoid watching the news at all costs.

What do you waste your money on?

Cars.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I get up early and read, plan my day and then head out for a cycle to clear my head before getting ready for work.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I recently bought an old Jaguar XK8 with a friend and we are doing it up. Getting out and about in the summer will be great fun.

Conversation