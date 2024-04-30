Car smashes into Curl Aberdeen from Tesco car park

A car has crashed into the wall of the Curl Aberdeen ice rink.

The crash occurred at around 8.30pm on Monday and involved a single car, a grey Audi Q7.

Emergency services were called, including police, fire and ambulance to the Tesco superstore near Lang Stracht.

Fire also deployed its major response unit to the scene.

Images taken by The Press and Journal on Tuesday morning indicate the car’s path, where it veered out of the supermarket car park and into the wall of the neighbouring Curl Aberdeen.

Evidence at the scene suggests the car knocked down a bollard keeping vehicles within the bounds of the car park and down a small embankment.

Around 25ft of wire fence, which marks the boundary between Tesco and Curl Aberdeen, was damaged with one pole ripped from its ground support.

The car crashed into the fire exit door of the ice rink, causing damage to the wall surrounding the door as well as the car’s front bumper.

Police have put up a yellow cordon around the scene.

Curl Aberdeen declined to comment on the incident.

Tesco has been approached for comment.