Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car smashes into Curl Aberdeen from Tesco car park

Images show aftermath of incident that sparked emergency response on the Lang Stracht.

By Ross Hempseed
The car crashed into the side of the ice rink. Image: DC Thomson.
The car crashed into the side of the ice rink. Image: DC Thomson.

A car has crashed into the wall of the Curl Aberdeen ice rink.

The crash occurred at around 8.30pm on Monday and involved a single car, a grey Audi Q7.

Emergency services were called, including police, fire and ambulance to the Tesco superstore near Lang Stracht.

emergency services at the scene of the Aberdeen Tesco incident
Ambulances rushed to the scene at Woodend’s Tesco. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson.

Fire also deployed its major response unit to the scene.

The car veered off and smashed through the wire fence separating Tesco and Curl Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Images taken by The Press and Journal on Tuesday morning indicate the car’s path, where it veered out of the supermarket car park and into the wall of the neighbouring Curl Aberdeen.

Bollard which was knocked down during the crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Evidence at the scene suggests the car knocked down a bollard keeping vehicles within the bounds of the car park and down a small embankment.

Around 25ft of wire fence, which marks the boundary between Tesco and Curl Aberdeen, was damaged with one pole ripped from its ground support.

A fence pole was ripped out of the ground during the crash. Image: DC Thomson.

The car crashed into the fire exit door of the ice rink, causing damage to the wall surrounding the door as well as the car’s front bumper.

The front of the car was damaged. Image: DC Thomson.

Police have put up a yellow cordon around the scene.

Curl Aberdeen declined to comment on the incident.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

