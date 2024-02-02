Plans lodged by Aberdeen Swim Academy to build new £260,000 pool

A former garage in Bridge of Don could be transformed in to a new £260,000 swimming pool.

Aberdeen Swim Academy has submitted plans to build the facility in an empty industrial unit in Scotstown Road.

The pool will be 15 metres by nine metres and have 20 changing rooms.

And it is hoped create up to 12 new jobs.

‘Positive reaction’ to plans

Aberdeen Swim Academy general manager Leah Aitken revealed the pre-application has already been met with “positivity”.

Currently Aberdeen Swimming Academy teaches 1,000 pupils a week across Ardoe House Hotel, House of Schivas in Ellon, Robert Gordon’s College and the Warehouse Gym in Aberdeen.

The operational hours of the proposed pool would be between 3pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm at weekends.

The plans also include reception areas, a viewing gallery, staff training room and kitchenette alongside toilets and showers and 21 parking spaces.

Leah said: “We submitted a pre-planning application and it was really positive.

“We gave the current parents an insight into the plans and what it would look like. The reaction has been great.

“We aren’t aware of any objections.”

Aberdeen Swim Academy had previously hoped to open a pool within Murcar Industrial Estate, also in Bridge of Don, but a pre-planning application was unsuccessful.

Plans for public use

Not only would the leisure facility cater for swimming lesson, Leah revealed there are plans to open it up to the public.

She said: “It was really sad the Beach Leisure Centre closing. That was a massive pool which offered lots of swimming lessons.

“We know it’s such an important life skill so the more pools the better. We want to support children on their learn to swim journey.

“The plan is to hire it out during the day and run some public sessions as well.

“This is something that’s really important to us with other pools closing.

“We don’t want out pool sitting during the day with nothing going on.

“We’d rather open it up and let people use it.”

Offering ‘critical life-long skills’

Leah revealed the business has already saved half the cost of the build.

It’s hoped the remaining funds will come from bank finance and parent bonds. That will see them invest, gain interest and get their money back after five years.

The business was started by former Hazlehead Academy pupil Joel in 2021 and he now has between 30 and 40 swimming instructors in his team.

The document states: “As Aberdeen Swimming Academy expands and looks to the future, self-reliance in favour of independent venues such as hotels / gyms is part of ASA’s wider business model for success in educating the next generation critical life-long skills.”