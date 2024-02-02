Plans lodged by Aberdeen Swim Academy to build new £260,000 pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged by Aberdeen Swim Academy to build new £260,000 pool

It is hoped the new leisure facility will be open by the end of this summer.

By Kelly Wilson
An artist's impression of plans for new Bridge of Don swimming pool. Image: MGA Architecture
An artist's impression of plans for new Bridge of Don swimming pool. Image: MGA Architecture

A former garage in Bridge of Don could be transformed in to a new £260,000 swimming pool.

Aberdeen Swim Academy has submitted plans to build the facility in an empty industrial unit in Scotstown Road.

The pool will be 15 metres by nine metres and have 20 changing rooms.

And it is hoped create up to 12 new jobs.

‘Positive reaction’ to plans

Aberdeen Swim Academy general manager Leah Aitken revealed the pre-application has already been met with “positivity”.

Currently Aberdeen Swimming Academy teaches 1,000 pupils a week across Ardoe House Hotel, House of Schivas in Ellon, Robert Gordon’s College and the Warehouse Gym in Aberdeen.

Exterior of the proposed swimming pool in Scotstown Road. Image: MGA Architecture

The operational hours of the proposed pool would be between 3pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm at weekends.

The plans also include reception areas, a viewing gallery, staff training room and kitchenette alongside toilets and showers and 21 parking spaces.

Leah said: “We submitted a pre-planning application and it was really positive.

“We gave the current parents an insight into the plans and what it would look like. The reaction has been great.

“We aren’t aware of any objections.”

Aberdeen Swim Academy had previously hoped to open a pool within Murcar Industrial Estate, also in Bridge of Don, but a pre-planning application was unsuccessful.

Plans for public use

Not only would the leisure facility cater for swimming lesson, Leah revealed there are plans to open it up to the public.

She said: “It was really sad the Beach Leisure Centre closing. That was a massive pool which offered lots of swimming lessons.

Aberdeen Swim Academy hope to open the pool up for public use. Image: MGA Architecture
12 new jobs will be created. Image: MGA Architecture

“We know it’s such an important life skill so the more pools the better. We want to support children on their learn to swim journey.

“The plan is to hire it out during the day and run some public sessions as well.

“This is something that’s really important to us with other pools closing.

“We don’t want out pool sitting during the day with nothing going on.

“We’d rather open it up and let people use it.”

Offering ‘critical life-long skills’

Leah revealed the business has already saved half the cost of the build.

It’s hoped the remaining funds will come from bank finance and parent bonds. That will see them invest, gain interest and get their money back after five years.

The business was started by former Hazlehead Academy pupil Joel in 2021 and he now has between 30 and 40 swimming instructors in his team.

The document states: “As Aberdeen Swimming Academy expands and looks to the future, self-reliance in favour of independent venues such as hotels / gyms is part of ASA’s wider business model for success in educating the next generation critical life-long skills.”

