New Aberdeen £250,000 swimming pool plans revealed

It is hoped the new leisure facility will open before the end of the year.

By Kelly Wilson
Joel Valentine, owner of Aberdeen Swimming Academy, is hoping to open a new swimming pool in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Plans are underway to build a new £250,000 swimming pool in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Swimming Academy is hoping to open the pool in Bridge of Don before the end of the year.

Business owner Joel Valentine is planning to transform a business unit in the Murcar Industrial Estate into the new leisure facility.

The pool will be 17 metres by 10 metres and have 12 changing rooms.

Planning permission sought

Joel, 25, said: “We will be renting an industrial unit and fitting it out with all the changing facilities and a training room.

“Currently we are at the pre-application stage but all going well we’ll be putting in our full application.

Aberdeen Swimming Academy hopes to transform the industrial unit into a swimming pool. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We’ve got full sign off from the owner of the unit and would hope to be open before the end of the year.”

Currently Aberdeen Swimming Academy teaches 1,000 pupils a week across Ardoe House Hotel, House of Schivas in Ellon, Robert Gordon’s College and the Warehouse Gym in Aberdeen.

Hundreds of swimming pupils

The business was started by former Hazlehead Academy pupil Joel in 2021 and he now has between 30 and 40 swimming instructors in his team.

For the former Sport Aberdeen worker feels it’s the right time to expand.

He said: “We are so unbelievably busy across our pools and sitting at about 90% occupancy.

“We are as big as we can get at the pools we use just now.

“Having our own pool will mean we can put lessons on whenever we want, decide how they are run and if there are any issues it also means we are in control of it. It will be built by us and for us.”

Joel revealed the business has already saved half the cost of the build.

It’s hoped the remaining funds will come from bank finance and parent bonds. That will see them invest, gain interest and get their money back after five years.

Aberdeen pool closures ‘sad and disappointing’

Although it will primarily be used for swimming lessons there are plans to open it up for general public use in a bid to help those who have been left affected by the pool closures across the city.

He said: “I think it’s sad and really disappointing they made the decision to close the pools.

Joel Valentine called the closure of Aberdeen City Council pools “disappointing”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Working for Sport Aberdeen I know Bucksburn was a very popular pool.

“The same with the Beach Leisure Centre. It’s a shame and a real loss for the city.

“Our lessons are a bit more premium and expensive as we have the smaller class sizes.

“I hope with our pool being built we can cater for some of the people who have been displaced.

“There’s going to be time where we won’t have lessons. I’d like to open it up for public sessions, parties and training.

“Definitely keen to open the pool up to the public with a booking system in place.”

