Fishers to be remembered at services in north and north-east

Remembrance events will take place throughout the UK on May 12 to remember lives lost at sea.

By Keith Findlay
A memorial service will take place by the fisherman's wife and daughter statue in Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh.
A memorial service will take place by the fisherman's wife and daughter statue in Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps

Maritime charities the Fishermen’s Mission, The Seafarers’ Charity and Stella Maris have joined forces to support a new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day.

It has been launched to honour those who have lost their lives while fishing at sea.

Memorial services will take place at locations throughout the UK, including in Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh, and Wick, on Sunday May 12.

People are being invited to gather at the fishing wife statue on Shore Street, Cairnbulg, at 3pm. Details of the memorial service in Wick are yet to be confirmed.

To finally have a national day that allows us to come together and remember so many fishermen who have lost their lives while bringing home the catch is momentous for everyone connected with fishing.

Fishermen’s Mission chief executive Marc Evans said the charity he leads is “proud to be a part of this event”.

He added: “From experience, we know how every loss affects families, friends and whole communities.

“We know how this loss lingers from generation to generation.

“To finally have a national day that allows us to come together and remember so many fishermen who have lost their lives while bringing home the catch is momentous for everyone connected with fishing.”

Fishing is one of the world’s most hazardous occupations. Image: Tina Norris/Shutterstock

Mr Evans continued: “You return to port without a colleague, without a friend.

“You unload the catch with the heaviest of hearts, thinking only of your crewmate who was taken by the sea. Your pal who didn’t come home.

“The trauma of loss runs deep through so many fishing communities.  Passing years do not dull the pain.  The need to remember is heartbreakingly real.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be leading these services.”

The Nancy Glen fishing trawler sits on a barge on Loch Fyne in Tarbert, Scotland after its recovery. The capsized fishing boat sank on January 18 2018 and resulted in the loss of fishermen Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.
The Nancy Glen fishing trawler sits on a barge on Loch Fyne in Tarbert, Scotland after its recovery. The capsized fishing boat sank on January 18 2018 and resulted in the loss of fishermen Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The services will be led by port staff from the Fishermen’s Mission and supported by Stella Maris.

It is intended they will take place every year and that other locations will be added in future.

The three charities involved in new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day

Founded in 1881, the Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen, to give it its full title, is the UK’s only national charity working solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents.

Stella Maris is an international maritime charity supporting fishers, seafarers and their families. The Seafarers’ Charity, established in 1917, gives life-changing grants to some of those who currently work at sea or have previously done so, as well as their families.

Conversation