Teen arrested after drum stolen from young football fan in Dingwall

A video of the incident went viral on social media in January.

By Ross Hempseed
A video of the incident, which happened in January, went viral
A video of the incident, which happened in January, went viral

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a drum from a Ross County fan.

The incident took place on January 20 in Dingwall just before the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in which Ross County was beaten 0-3 by Partick Thistle.

A young fan who had the drum was walking down Ferry Road when several youths stole the drum, which later turned up destroyed.

Now, months after the theft took place, a teenage male has been arrested in connection.

A police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male youth was arrested in connection with a robbery. It follows an incident on January 20, 2024, when a drum was stolen from two youths in Ferry Road, Dingwall.

“The 17-year-old was released on an undertaking and is due to appear in court at a later date.”

Following the incident the community rallied around the young victim.

Ross County FC condemned the theft, while Dingwall Community Council pledged to buy the boy a new drum.

